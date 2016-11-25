Amazon announces Cyber Monday 2016 sale – here’s everything you need to know

Black Friday just arrived despite a full week of sales, but it feels like it’s already over. That’s because most retailers out there began selling their discounted products much earlier than normal this year. Some sales began on Monday, while most online shops opened on Thanksgiving as retailers focused on attracting as many buyers as possible to their online storefronts. You no longer have to deal with annoying people, long lines, or a rush for the limited number of doorbuster deals available — well, you still have to hurry when completing that online purchase, since deals are only good as long as supply last.

Amazon is, of course, the king of online shopping in the US, and the company had its own early Black Friday sales. While it may still be Black Friday today and Amazon is offering its best deals of the week right now, the retailer already has Cyber Monday deals lined up for you as well.





DEAL ALERT: The best Black Friday sale of the year is happening right now!

Amazon’s Cyber Monday 2016 sale covers a variety of products, and we’re going to highlight some of the best deals in the coming hours. We’ve got tons of deals below so you can see what to expect from Amazon when it comes to gadgets and other electronics. Of course, you can already enjoy deals that are just as good (and even better) in the current Amazon Black Friday 2016 sale.

Amazon Gear

Dash Buttons, .99 cents to buy and $4.99 credit back after your first purchase

Save $40 on Amazon Echo, only $139.99

Save $10 on Echo Dot, only $39.99

Save $40 on Amazon Tap, only $89.99

Fire tablet, only $33.33

Save $25 on Fire Kids Edition tablet, only $74.99

Save $30 on Fire HD 8, only $59.99

Save $30 on Kindle, only $49.99

Save $30 on Kindle for Kids Bundle, only $69.99

Save $20 on Kindle Paperwhite, only $99.99

Save $30 on Kindle Voyage, only $169.99

Save $15 on Amazon Fire TV, only $74.99

Save $10 on Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, only $29.99

Electronics and gadgets

50-inch 1080p LED TV, $145

50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, $249.99

Save $50 on PlayStation 4 Slim 500GB Console – Uncharted 4 Bundle

Rif6 Mobile Projector + SoundCube, $245

Sony Extra Bass Bluetooth Headphones, $88

Sonos PLAY:1 Compact Wireless Smart Speaker, $149

Save up to 30% on select HP laptops

HP Envy Wireless All-in-One Photo Printer, $49.99

Arlo 5-Camera Security System, $469

Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera, $163.98

Save $99 on iRobot Roomba 960 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

Save $99 on iRobot Roomba 980 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

Prime Deals

One of the perks of shopping at Amazon for Christmas gifts is that you get speedy free shipping if you’re enrolled in the Amazon Prime program. This year, the company says that Prime subscribers will get one hour or less shipping on more than a hundred Cyber Monday deals in 30 cities throughout America.

That’s not the only advantage Prime subscribers get. Lightning Deals will also be available to them 30 minutes before everyone else. New Prime members will also get $15 off their first order and an additional $5 off their next order after December 2nd. Existing subscribers will save $5 now, and $5 after December 2nd.

Make sure you’ve got Amazon Prime to make the most of these sales and go to Amazon to start your Cyber Monday shopping.

Amazon’s press release follows below.

Amazon.com Cyber Monday deals are here! More than 75,000 deals during the week of Cyber Monday Last year on Cyber Monday, Amazon customers ordered a record-breaking 629 items per second

Electronics

Toys

• Save up to 50% on select toys from Nerf, Play-Doh, Playskool, and more

• LINCOLN LOGS Centennial Edition Tin, $32.49

• Save 48% on Shopkins Shoppies Juice Truck

• Save 40% on K’NEX Looping Light-Up Roller Coaster Building Set

• Free accessory set with purchase of Melissa & Doug kitchen









Fashion

Save 30% on select clothing, shoes, jewelry, and watches for women, men, kids, and baby

Gift Cards

$5 off three Christmas greeting cards with ready-to-load Anytime Gift Cards

Kitchen & Home

Blendtec Total Blender, $239.99

Save 31% on BISSELL PowerLifter PowerBrush Upright Deep Cleaner

Save 44% on select Black+Decker 18V Lithium Cordless 2-N-1 Stick and Hand Vacuum

Vornado AVH10 Vortex Heater with Automatic Climate Control, $79.86

Save 15% on select SINGER Heavy Duty Sewing Machines

Save 43% on Precious Moments, “Just Married” Bisque Porcelain Ornament

$10 off $50 orders of select BLACK+DECKER, TEKTON, and STANLEY tools

















Pets

Select GREENIES Dental Dog Treats, $12.99

Save 55% on select KONG Fire Hose Ballistic Square Dog Toys

Save 55% on Outward Hound Invincibles Snake Stuffingless Durable Tough Plush Dog Squeaky Toy

Save up to 36% on select Old Mother Hubbard Classic Crunchy Natural Dog Treats

Select Pet Zone Fly by Spinner Toys, $7.99









Sports & Outdoor

Save 40% on Segway One S1

Save up to 50% on select Callaway Golf Sets

Save up to 63% on select NordicTrack Cardio Equipment





Books

Save up to 85% on select Kindle books, including best-sellers like Game of Thrones by George R. R. Martin, Truly Madly Guilty by Liane Moriarty, and The Boys in the Boat by Daniel James Brown

Save up to 25% on Hamilton: The Revolution

Save up to 33% on Secret Garden: An Inky Treasure Hunt and Coloring Book

Save up to 36% on Guinness World Records 2017

Save up to 20% on Batman: The Killing Joke | Deluxe Edition

Save up to 20% on Deep Run Roots: Stories and Recipes from My Corner of the South

Save up to 22% on Adulthood is a Myth: A Sarah’s Scribbles Collection













Video Games

• Save 33% on BioShock: The Collection

• Save 33% on Mafia III

• Save 33% on XCom 2

• Save 33% on WWE 2K1

• Save 50% on Fallout 4

• Save 50% on The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Special Edition













All prices available at select times and while supplies last. Cyber Monday in an Hour with Prime Now: Customers can also shop more than a hundred Cyber Monday Deals and get them to their door in an hour or less through Prime Now in more than 30 cities in the U.S.

Prime members making their first Prime Now purchase will save $15 off their order, plus get $5 off their next order after December 2

Existing Prime Now customers will save $5 off their order, plus get $5 off their next order after December 2



Save 40% on calendars with Prime Photos: For a limited time, calendars are 40% off. Design a high-quality, custom calendar to stay connected with loved ones all year long. Calendars can be personalized with photos of family and friends, colorful backgrounds, text, and embellishments for a unique and easy to create gift, with free delivery with Prime. Go tohttps://www.amazonprinting.com/photo-gift/cards to learn more. Alexa Voice Shopping Deals: This holiday, hundreds of Amazon’s best deals are available to Prime members with Alexa, including $50 off an August Smart Lock – with compatible Alexa skill and $40 off an Amazon Echo. Simply ask Alexa each day, “Alexa, what are your deals?” when using the Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, Amazon Tap, Amazon Fire TV, or Fire tablet or go towww.alexa.amazon.com/alexadeals to learn more. Customers who voice order a deal with a price of $20 or greater between Black Friday and Cyber Monday will earn a bonus $10 Amazon gift card. Prime members can use their voice to order tens of millions of products every day of the year. More to Watch on Amazon Video: Customers will find unbelievable deals on some of today’s top-rated TV series and popular blockbuster films to rent or purchase and instantly stream on Amazon Video. More Perks for Prime Members: Prime members can shop thousands of Lightning Deals with 30-minute early access and enjoy unlimited fast, free shipping options, including Two-Day Shipping on more than 30 million items, Prime FREE Same-Day Delivery on more than one million items available in 29 cities, andPrime Now where customers can find tens of thousands of products– available for one- and two-hour delivery in more than 30 cities.

