Amazon adds Grubhub+ membership as perk for Prime subscription

Amazon on Thursday expanded its partnership with Grubhub to include Grubhub+ subscriptions in its Amazon Prime service. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

May 30 (UPI) -- E-commerce giant Amazon and Internet delivery service Grubhub announced that they are expanding a partnership to include placing Grubhub orders through Amazon and a permanent subscription to Grubhub's paid tier included with Prime membership.

Under the expanded partnership Amazon customers in the United States can make restaurant orders with Grubhub on Amazon.com and the Amazon Shopping app and customers will receive ongoing Grubhub+ membership included with their Amazon Prime subscription.

Grubhub+ memberships include no delivery fees on eligible orders of more than $12, reduced service fees, and 5% cash back on pick-up orders.

In 2022, Amazon launched its first partnership with Grubhub, offering its Prime members a free one-year subscription to mobile delivery service.

The new deal extends that offer for as long as users maintain a Prime subscription.

"We know Prime members value savings on food delivery, so we are extending the $0 delivery frees and exclusive savings with Grubhub+ for Prime members, and now customers can enjoy easy access to Grubhub from the Amazon store and app," Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime, said in a statement.

Howard Migdal, the CEO of Grubhub said the deal will provide more convenience to Amazon customers ordering from restaurants through its wide-ranging network of restaurants nationwide.

"More consumers can now experience the exceptional value and service offered by Grubhub+, with Prime members enjoying $0 delivery fees on an ongoing basis."