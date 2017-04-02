Amazon’s 20% off smart device sale lets you control everything in your home with Alexa

A few year ago, every electronics company out there dove head-first into the smart home game, which analysts said was going to be the next big thing. Yeah… not so much. But then, something exciting happened — and its name is Alexa. Amazon’s virtual personal assistant burst onto the scene and gave all of these smart home devices a common interface that was easy to use. Now, people can’t live without their smart home gadgets.

Of course, there are still plenty of devices in your home that aren’t smart and that don’t work with Alexa, but that’s where TP-Link’s Alexa-enabled lineup comes in. And today, Amazon is hosting a big sale that knocks 20% off the price of all the company’s top gear, including the TP-Link Smart Plug Mini that everyone loves so much.

Just use the coupon code 20SMARTHOME at checkout to save 20% on each of the devices you see listed below.

TP-Link Smart Plug Mini, No Hub Required, Wi-Fi, Works w/ Amazon Alexa & Google Assistant, Cont…: $24 (use code 20SMARTHOME)

TP-Link Smart Plug, No Hub Required, Wi-Fi, Control your Devices from Anywhere, Works w/ Amazon…: $24 (use code 20SMARTHOME)

TP-Link Smart Plug w/ Energy Monitoring, No Hub Required, Wi-Fi, Works w/ Amazon Alexa & Google…: $31 (use code 20SMARTHOME)

TP-Link Smart LED Light Bulb, Wi-Fi, Dimmable White, 50W Equivalent, Works w/ Amazon Alexa & Go…: $16 (use code 20SMARTHOME)

TP-Link Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch, No Hub Required, Single Pole, Control Your Fixtures From Anyw…: $29 (use code 20SMARTHOME)









