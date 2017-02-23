Amazon’s $20 Netgear router deal is back

If you need to blanket a massive house with lightning-fast Wi-Fi, this is not the solution for you. Head on over to our big in-depth mesh networking system comparison and you’ll find what you’re looking for. But if you need a solid router that offers fast data speeds and more than enough coverage for an apartment or a small to medium-sized home, you’ll be excited to learn that Amazon is once again offering the NETGEAR N300 Wi-Fi Router with High Power 5dBi External Antennas for just $19.99. This terrific and affordable router has a 4-star rating from nearly 7,700 customer reviews, so you know it’ll get the job done. And for a penny under $20, you really can’t go wrong.

Here are a few key takeaways from the product page:

N300 Wi-Fi speed for faster downloads & Internet gaming

5dBi antennas for improved Wi-Fi coverage. NOTE: This product comes with an ethernet cable.

Manage your home network with NETGEAR genie

Use Push-N-Connect to add devices to your WiFi network with a push of a button

GUEST NETWORK ACCESS for separate & secure WiFi access for guests

SECURE WIFI CONNECTIONS for highest level wireless security with WPA/WPA2

4 MB flash and 32 MB RAM, Five (5) (1 WAN, 4 LAN) Fast Ethernet ports

This version of the product will have ‘WNR2020-200PAS’ stickered on box

NETGEAR N300 Wi-Fi Router with High Power 5dBi External Antennas (WNR2020v2): $19.99

