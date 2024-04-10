Alfa Romeo Resurrects Milano Name with First EV

Alfa Romeo's first electric car was unveiled on Wednesday, and it's brought a familiar name with it.

The Stellantis-owned brand is reviving the classic Milano name in the form of a subcompact crossover, sharing its platform with the Europe-only Jeep Avenger and Fiat 600e.

Alfa Romeo

Unlike the seven-year run enjoyed by its sedan predecessor, the modern Milano will be offered with hybrid and all-electric powertrains. Powered by a 54-kWh battery, Alfa says the base model Milano Elettrica will feature 156 hp and around 250 miles of range, while the upscale Milano Elettrica Veloce will boast 240 hp. Going from a 0 percent charge to an 80 percent charge is possible in less than 30 minutes with a 100-kW rapid charger. Alfa has yet to provide details about the hybrid powertrain-powered Milano.

With a bend towards dynamic performance driving, the Milano Elettrica Veloce comes with a mechanical self-locking Torsen differential, lowered sports suspension, four-piston monobloc brake calipers up front, and 20-inch wheels. Alfa has actually widened the wheel track on the new Milano and added sportier front and rear anti-roll bars on the Veloce version, too. The handling prowess of the Milano was particularly important to the team at Alfa, who were also responsible for the dynamic tuning of the Giulia GTA.

Alfa Romeo

Inside the Milano, a pair of digital 10.25-inch screens displays driving data as well as infotainment. With 14.1 cubic feet of storage space in the hatch and a level 2, semi-autonomous driving system available, Alfa is aiming to grab buyers with capability and "emotional connection" alike. Pricing and precise production details are yet to be announced, but this model will ultimately be an entry-level offering for the European market only. At least for now.

The entrance of the new Milano also signals the beginning of the brand's electrification plans. On track to deliver its first 100 percent electric model this year, Alfa says it will go all-electric by 2027. Following in Stellantis' footsteps domestically, Alfa has previously expressed interest in developing larger EV SUVs for the American market.

