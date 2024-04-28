Albuquerque Sunport looks to update baggage system

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Sunport is looking to make some major upgrades. This time, it’ll be behind the scenes to their baggage system.

Checked bags may soon find a different way to an aircraft at the Albuquerque International Sunport.

“It’s a process that passengers do not see, but it is part of the system of getting their luggage inspected and onto the airplanes, so it’s an important upgrade to the Sunport,” said Manny Manriquez, innovation & commercial development manager for the Aviation Department for the City of Albuquerque.

The estimated $50 million project will make it more efficient for checked bags to get through TSA and onto the plane.

Instead of the airport using six conveyor belts they want to bring it down to just two.

“This will add you know much needed space for TSA to operate a new and advanced conveyor system,” said Manriquez.

This is on top of the $87 million ‘Dream of Flight’ project.

Manriquez said this would add finishing touches to make for a smoother and safer experience for passages as the conveyor belts they currently have are decades old.

“It really completes a series of upgrades for us that we are looking forward to getting done and the other side of,” said Manriquez.

The design phase will be covered by $5.8 million in federal money, awarded by the FAA.

For now, the rest of the cost will be covered by enterprise funds, but the city said they will ask for federal funding.

The Sunport hopes the design is complete by 2025 with construction wrapping up by 2027.

“We got a modernized facility, and we got a better experience for the passenger. That’s really the goal,” said Manriquez.

Once the design is approved, the proposal will go in front of the City Council.

