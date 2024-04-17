Alaska Airlines takeoffs resume after hold due to computer glitch

Apr. 17—The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a ground stop on most Alaska Airlines flights for about an hour on Wednesday, officials say.

Alaska asked the FAA to pause the airline's "mainline" departures nationwide, according to the FAA. The stoppage, requested "out of an abundance of caution," affected all Alaska and Horizon flights, according to an Alaska Air statement.

An Alaska spokesman in the statement said the airline "experienced an issue while performing an upgrade to the system that calculates our weight and balance."

An updated statement from Alaska Air said the stop was instituted at about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday and expired an hour later. Alaska Air officials said the company had begun releasing flights by 7:45 a.m.

By 8 a.m., FAA officials described operations as normal.

Residual delays are expected throughout the day.

Alaska Airlines is encouraging passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.