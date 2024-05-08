Alaska Airlines launches sustainable travel credits

On Wednesday, Alaska Airlines announced a new travel option that allows passengers to support sustainable travel by electing to offset their carbon emissions, reducing the overall environmental impact of air travel through credits.

Customers booking flights can choose from three sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) credit options.

Customers will be able to choose a five percent, 10 percent, or 20 percent offset credit based on the carbon emission of the flight.

“SAF is a critical part of aviation’s path to a more sustainable future, and while we use it today, there is not enough SAF available. It will take all of us to grow this market,” said Diana Birkett Rakow, senior vice president of public affairs and sustainability at Alaska Airlines.

A flight from SeaTac to JFK would cost an additional $12.55 or 5% more, according to Alaska Airlines.

This option is currently only available when flights are booked on alaskaair.com and is optional.











