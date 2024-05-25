This $30 AirPods Cleaning Kit Gets a 5-Star Review From Almost Everyone Who Uses It

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

For the amount of time we spend using our AirPods, we probably don’t spend nearly as much time cleaning them. But AirPods can — and will — get dirty, whether it’s from dust, dirt, ear wax, oils or just smudges from regular use.

Fortunately, there’s a great AirPods cleaning kit that we’ve been using to help keep our earbuds clean. Amazon sells this Keybudz Air Care 2.0. AirPods Cleaning Kit, which comes with everything you need to refresh and maintain your Apple buds, so they’re looking — and sounding — clean and crisp.

How to Clean AirPods: We Review Best Cleaning Kit for Apple Earbuds

KeyBudz Air Care 2.0 AirPods Cleaning Kit

Available for under $30 on Amazon.com, the AirPods cleaning kit comes with a cleaning brush, five interchangeable tips, “sticky squares” (to lift and remove debris), a microfiber pouch (that doubles as a cleaning cloth) and a hardcover case for safe storage.

The multiple tips have multiple functions: use the precision tip to break up up gunk and grime, while the brush helps to sweep away dirt and debris. A “case charging swab,” meantime, is designed specifically to reach into the crevices of your case, to make sure nothing is blocking its charging ports.

What we like: though Keybudz markets this as an AirPods cleaning kit, it’s compatible with all earbuds, smartphones and keyboards too. In our testing, we found the brushes to be great at unclogging our iPhone ports, while the microfiber cloth helped to get rid of smudges and fingerprints on our phone screen.

Don’t just take our word for it: the Keybudz Air Care 2.0. Cleaning Kit has almost all five-star reviews, with a 4.9-rating (out of five) from dozens of verified shoppers online.

Looking for another great way to clean your AirPods? Target sells this all-in-one “Device Cleaning Kit” from Case-Mate. Best known for their phone accessories, Case-Mate now has these pocket-sized cleaning accessories as well.

case-mate airpods cleaning kit

Case-Mate Device Cleaning Kit

The 30-piece set features everything from a microfiber cloth and soft-bristle brushes, to moistened swabs and individually-wrapped wet wipes that help remove dirt and grime (while being gentle and safe on phones and electronics).

It’s not just about aesthetics either: cleaning your AirPods helps to improves performance and microphone clarity, and maximizes its noise cancellation technology.

Case-Mate says the kit is safe for cleaning out your AirPods and other earbuds, along with their charging cases. The pointed swabs are great for getting into the charging ports of your cell phones too. See full product details here.

