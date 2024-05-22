Airbnb using ‘anti-party technology’ for Memorial Day, Fourth of July

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — With Memorial Day weekend around the corner, the short-term rental company Airbnb is promoting responsible stays and cracking down on disruptive parties.

The rental company said they will use “anti-party technology” for bookings around Memorial Day and the Fourth of July.

Last year, Airbnb said the technology blocked approximately 67,500 people across the United States from booking an entire home listing on the platform across both weekends.

The system looks at a range of factors to determine if a booking is a risk, including the type of listing being booked, the duration of the stay, the distance to the listing from the guest’s location, and whether the booking is last minute.

The company said these incidents are rare and just 0.035% of reservations globally were reported for partying in 2023; however, they’re committed to reducing the risk of isolated issues and helping hosts promote positive experiences in their homes and local neighborhoods.

