Airbnb Just Made It Easier for You to Vacation With Your EV

Airbnbs have all kinds of fun amenities, but an EV charging station isn’t always one of them. Now, the home-sharing platform teamed up with ChargePoint to make it easier (and more affordable) for hosts to add chargers to their listings.

According to the company, there’s been a surge in demand for vacation homes equipped with EV chargers in places such as California, Texas, Florida, Arizona, Washington, and North Carolina as more people make the switch from gas to electric cars. In fact, the platform recorded an 80 percent uptick in searches using its EV charger filter between 2022 and 2023. Plus, Airbnb data revealed that U.S. listings with EV chargers are booked one to two more nights, on average, per year compared to those without one and generate more income.

“We are thrilled to join forces with ChargePoint to help hosts meet the growing demand for electric vehicle chargers from guests,” Ameet Konkar, Airbnb’s director of sustainability, said in a statement. “By making it more affordable for hosts to install EV chargers, we are empowering them to take more sustainable actions and appeal to guests who are interested in this amenity.”

Through this new partnership, hosts can purchase a special welcome package via ChargePoint that covers the hardware, installation, and support services. Hosts will receive up to 36 percent off select ChargePoint models, which start at $399, and a $100 discount on installation services, which can cost up to $1,500. As an additional incentive, Airbnb will also offer an extra $200 off to the first 1,000 eligible hosts that buy an EV charger through ChargePoint.

“Ensuring all drivers are able to charge when and where they need to remains our top priority,” added Rick Wilmer, CEO at ChargePoint. “Together with Airbnb, we are removing barriers to broader adoption of residential charging solutions for Airbnb hosts and enabling a frictionless charging experience for their guests.”

Over the years, Airbnb has made it its mission to help hosts create more energy-efficient dwellings and set its own long-term goal of becoming a net zero company by 2030. The platform has launched initiatives throughout the U.S. that act toward sustainability, including offering eligible hosts in Massachusetts rebates of up to $2,500 if they upgrade to electric utilities. So, naturally, EV chargers seemed like the next step.

