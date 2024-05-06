The Air Force awarded a $13B contract for its new Doomsday plane

An Air Force E-4B National Airborne Operations Center aircraft sits at the international airport in Bogota,Colombia Oct. 3, waiting for Secretary of Defense Robert M. Gates. U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Jerry Morrison)

The Boeing E-4B Advanced Airborne Command Post is the current “Nightwatch” aircraft of the U.S. Air Force. With just four operational examples, the E-4 is the President’s survivable, mobile command post in the event of a nuclear war or other serious conflict. To that end, the E-4 is nicknamed the Doomsday plane.

An E-4B takes off at Offutt AFB (Miguel Ortiz/WATM)

The E-4s are based out of Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska and operated by the 595th Command and Control Group’s 1st Airborne Command and Control Squadron. One E-4 and a crew is kept on alert 24/7 in case a launch order comes down. While it is capable of withstanding a nuclear electromagnetic pulse, the 747-based aircraft has been in service since 1974 and is due to be replaced. On April 26, 2024, the Air Force announced the awarding of a $13 billion contract for its new Doomsday plane.

An E-4 undergoes EMP testing (U.S. Air Force)

The Sierra Nevada Corporation received a $13,080,890,647 contract for the Survivable Airborne Operations Center to replace the E-4. Under the contract, SNC will develop and produce the SAOC Weapon System. This includes the delivery of engineering and manufacturing development aircraft, associated ground systems, production aircraft, and interim contractor support. The DoD announcement notes that work is expected to be completed by July 10, 2036.

An airman monitors that heating and cooling systems for the communications suite aboard an E-4B (U.S. Air Force)

Per the SAOC contract, the new aircraft will be supported on a new, cost-effective, commercial derivative aircraft. Like the E-4, the SAOC will be based on an existing commercial aircraft and modified to withstand electronic and nuclear threats. Additionally, the platform will be equipped with a modern communications subsystem, networks subsystem, and advanced command and control subsystems.

An E-4B conducts a mid-air refuel (U.S. Air Force)

Boeing, the manufacturer of both the E-4 and the 747 on which it is based, was also a competitor for the SAOC contract. However, Reuters reported in December 2023 that the incumbent company could not reach an agreement with the Air Force on the contract structure or data rights. Despite this, the SAOC could still be based on a Boeing aircraft based on the stipulations of the contract.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin IIi poses in front of an E-4B with its crew (Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs)

Under the FY24 budget passed by Congress, the Air Force has $744 million allocated to the SAOC program. For FY24, the service is requesting about $1.7 billion for the SAOC under its Research, Development, Test and Evaluation budget. This includes other nuclear enterprise modernization efforts like the B-21 Raider.