'Air up' company responds in big way to Orange Park student's request, treats class

St. Johns Country Day School seventh-grader Grayson Kalch and his science teacher Tina Sachs post with air up representative Natalia Martinez and water bottles that are part of the company's scent-taste technology. Grayson contacted the company for a science project.

Fascinated by a German start-up's scent-taste technology, a St. Johns Country Day School seventh-grader wrote a letter to the company asking for the co-founder's autographed photo for a class project.

But Lena Jungst of air up — the company spells its name in lower-case letters — was so impressed with student Grayson Kalch's enthusiasm that she sent more than he requested.

The company markets what it calls the world’s first refillable scent-based drinking system "that flavors water through scent alone." Jungst sent Grayson a personalized video message and enough air up bottles and flavor pods for his entire science class. Natalia Martinez, the company's influencer marketing manager, also visited the private Orange Park college preparatory school and explained air up's trademarked technology to the class.

Grayson said he contacted air up because "the brand was innovative and incredibly useful to encourage drinking water." But when Martinez surprised him and his classmates, he was stunned.

St. Johns Country Day School seventh-grader Grayson Kalch, front third from left, fellow science students and teacher Tina Sachs, far left rear, display the air pp water bottles and scent pods they were sent for a class project.

"Utter confusion when I heard Natalia call me out, and then excitement. I felt like Santa Claus," he said. "The visit was nerve-wracking but enjoyable. … I never expected it to happen."

Giving the school products and an in-person visit "exemplifies air up's commitment to fostering curiosity and education in the realm of hydration, health and wellness," according to the company.

Founded in 2019, air up developed a system using scented pods to add flavor to water without adding sugar, calories and additives, according to a USA Today report. The company now operates in 14 countries, including the U.S.

