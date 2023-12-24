Non-tech companies are seeking AI talent and offering 6-figure salaries. Here's who's hiring — including one role that pays more than $300,000.

Companies across industries are hiring talent to help them develop and use generative AI.

JPMorgan Chase, Accenture, and Disney have been among the companies posting AI-related jobs.

Listings tend to offer base pay of more than $100,000 — with salaries going as high as $338,000.

AI developers, engineers, and consultants are seeing a lot of new job opportunities — even at companies outside the traditional tech world. And the pay is very good, with many AI-related job postings listing salaries of well over $100,000.

Companies are on the hunt for job candidates whose knowledge of AI can help them use their in-house data more extensively — for instance, to make better predictions and decisions, said Aaron Sines, a director at the Austin-based tech-recruiting company Razoroo. One agriculture client was looking to potentially use AI to help estimate crop yields, he said earlier this year.

"The demand for professionals with knowledge in AI research, machine learning, deep learning — it truly outpaces the available supply of candidates," Sines said.

That means companies are offering salaries above six figures to attract experienced candidates: The base salary for AI researcher roles, even at non-tech companies, could range from $150,000 to $250,000, Sines said.

"There's certainly a scarcity, I think, and our clients are acutely aware of that, which inherently is driving upward pressure on compensation," he said.

JPMorgan Chase is hiring for a software engineer who can develop generative AI models with a base pay of $194,750 to $285,000. Experience working with machine learning algorithms and knowledge of the latest generative AI research are listed as preferred qualifications.

Meanwhile, Disney is looking to hire a senior machine-learning engineer with expertise in machine learning, algorithms, and statistical methods; the entertainment giant is offering an annual salary of $145,400 to $199,870, its listing says.

A few months prior, the insurance company Travelers listed a data-engineer role that sought AI expertise, with a base pay of $113,900 to $188,000. The company's CEO, Alan Schnitzer, affirmed the company's push into AI on an earnings call the month the job was posted, saying that "we have a very significant number of our employees engaged on the objective of making sure that we're leading when it comes to AI."

AI-related jobs don't always require engineering or coding skills.

Consulting giant Accenture is currently looking for an advisor manager for its global responsible AI team who will guide the company's clients on their AI projects. The ideal candidate – who would make from $93,400 and $338,300 depending on the applicant's skills and location – would have experience working as a lawmaker and possess a deep understanding of AI policy, the listing said.

Companies across industries are even specifically including ChatGPT experience as a plus in job listings.

As of December, Crossover, a job site for remote work, is searching for an AI prompt engineer for $50 an hour who has "substantial experience" using generative AI models like GPT-4. That same month, AstraZeneca, the pharmaceutical company behind the COVID-19 vaccine, posted a job listing for a generative AI adoption manager with experience working with AI tools like ChatGPT.

