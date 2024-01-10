AI robot to identify and fill in potholes in Hertfordshire

It is hoped the new robot could revolutionise how the world deals with potholes

A robot which uses artificial intelligence (AI) to identify potential potholes is to be tested on public roads in Hertfordshire.

The Autonomous Road Repair System (ARRES) robot identifies cracks or holes and fills them to stop surface water getting in.

Tech firm Robotiz3d and the University of Liverpool developed the robot in partnership with the county council.

It will be sent out by the council's highways team later this year.

ARRES uses imaging technology and AI to identify and repair damaged road surfaces

Phil Bibby, executive councillor for highways, said the authority had "long been leading the way in cracking the pothole issue".

"Using state of the art technology to prevent the potholes forming in the first place could be exactly what we need to ensure our road network remains one of the best in the country," he said.

Innovate UK has provided the majority of the funding for the project alongside other investors at different stages of development, which began in 2020.

The robot will be tested on residential streets later this year

The technology has been tested in a lab environment and will begin "real-life" road repair on residential streets.

It is hoped by filling holes it can prevent potholes forming as water seeps in, freezes, expands and damages road surfaces.

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830.