AI is revolutionizing workplace. Stark State College is preparing for jobs of the future

Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted, left, looks on as Richard Hartmann, a professor of electrical/electronic engineering technology, demonstrates a robotic arm using AI during a tour of the AI facilities at Stark State College in April.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted visited Stark State College recently to convene a group of local employers to discuss artificial intelligence (AI) for workforce. Large and small employers, from health care to manufacturing, reported that they are already using AI or plan to do so very soon.

AI is integrated into many facets of life and work. Type a search term in Google. Chat with a customer service representative online. Scroll through the recommendations on your favorite streaming platform. These innovations are all made possible through AI.

Employers are using AI to make their operations more effective, efficient, safer and more appealing to employees. This is especially important in Ohio and Northeast Ohio in light of talent shortages and supply-chain issues.

From data analysis to customer service, AI-powered tools can handle routine functions with speed and accuracy, allowing workers to leverage their unique abilities to solve complex problems and drive strategic initiatives. Manufacturers are using AI, automation and robotics to relieve employees of routine, manual, dirty and sometimes dangerous work so they can focus on higher-value work that requires technical skills, creativity and critical thinking.

The need for workers with AI skills is on the rise and will continue to grow. Positions in IT and technology, particularly in data science, are among the fastest-growing jobs in our economy. AI jobs are expected to boom outside of the technical sector as well, cutting across a wide range of industries and job functions.

The World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs 2023 report predicts high demand for skills such as analytic and creative thinking related to AI and big data. Additionally, technological innovation is expected to prompt a 44% shift in workers’ core competencies within the next five years.

AI and machine learning are already revolutionizing our workplaces and jobs of the future. It’s not just Silicon Valley or the “coasts” that need to be ready for this transformation; it’s our workforce right here in Ohio. As companies like Intel Corp. make historic investments in high-tech manufacturing in our state, we need to prepare workers who are savvy in automated manufacturing, robotics and AI.

For 64 years, Stark State College has prepared students for high-demand, rewarding jobs in our region. Recently, we were designated as an AI for Workforce College by Intel. We’re among a select group of community colleges across the country focused on accelerating AI for local and regional employers and employees.

Stark State College President Para Jones speaks during an AI roundtable held at the college in April.

This fall, we are introducing two new AI certificates, developed in conjunction with Intel. These certificates are a way for students to quickly and affordably advance their skills and prepare for jobs that utilize AI. As companies use AI to give themselves a competitive edge in the marketplace, students who have education and training in AI can also gain a competitive advantage when seeking employment in the digital economy.

Stark State is proud to be a leader in AI for workforce, providing students with the AI skills needed for high-demand careers in manufacturing, business, IT, health care and other sectors of our economy. The recent AI discussion, led by Lt. Gov. Husted, is the first of many conversations we will continue to have with local and regional employers as we develop more AI courses to meet their needs.

As we move forward in this new frontier, it’s my hope that students, professionals and employers will take advantage of these opportunities and be active participants in the conversation so that our community and state become known as a force in AI adoption and innovation.

Para Jones is president of Stark State College, which has campuses in Stark and Summit counties.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Stark State College preparing for future with AI programs