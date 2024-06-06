AI just catapulted Nvidia into the $3 trillion club at lightning pace

Nvidia just joined the $3 trillion club along with Microsoft and Apple.

Jensen Huang has the AI boom to thank for that.

Nvidia's chips are in hot demand from AI and tech companies, stoking a euphoric bull run.

Last year, Jensen Huang sent a simple message to graduates seeking sage advice from the chip billionaire. Whatever they wanted to pursue in life, they had to run for it. "Run. Don't walk."

It's a message that Nvidia believers appear to have lapped up, too.

Investors in a desperate rush for a share of Nvidia's growing AI riches helped the Santa Clara-based chip giant surge past Apple to a $3 trillion market capitalization for the first time on Wednesday.

It's now the world's second most valuable company, placing it in a select club of $3 trillion titans that has just two other members: Microsoft and Apple. What is truly remarkable is the pace at which Nvidia got there.

It took Apple almost three years to go from $2 trillion to $3 trillion. Microsoft accomplished the feat in January, about two and a half years after hitting $2 trillion in June 2021. But for Nvidia, the trip took little more than three months.

The growth story appears to have a simple explanation.

Investors have become increasingly certain that Nvidia's chips, known as GPUs, are the lifeblood of the generative AI boom, with large language models from the likes of OpenAI, Meta, and Google dependent on them.

Chips — and software

In May, Huang offered the latest sign of how dependent Silicon Valley's most mighty AI companies are on his chips after reporting a massive 262% year-on-year rise in revenue for the first quarter of 2024 to $26 billion.

Nvidia has benefited from software, too, with its CUDA program serving as a plug-and-play system for developers seeking to use Nvidia GPUs for various complex AI tasks and training.

Critically, Nvidia's entry into the $3 trillion club shows just how much hope is now being placed into AI.

Last month, Huang signaled that Nvidia would shift from a two-year release cycle for new chips to a "one-year rhythm" to deliver more powerful hardware to desperate companies faster as they seek to push out ever-smarter AI models.

Microsoft has become the world's most valuable company on the back of hope in AI too. It has made strategic investments into the technology under the leadership of Satya Nadella in firms such as OpenAI.

Challenges ahead

Meanwhile, Apple is preparing to make its next phase all about AI as it prepares to unveil a partnership with the ChatGPT maker at its WWDC event next week.

What isn't clear is just how long AI can keep fueling this lighting growth. While Nvidia enjoys a near-unstoppable surge for now, it faces some challenges with competitors trying to come up with an alternative to its secret sauce CUDA, for example — and geopolitical complexities with China making its dependence on Taiwan for manufacturing a risk.

Microsoft and Apple both face risks, too, by betting heavily on large language models, a type of AI that has shown itself to be vulnerable to errors.

For now, though, AI is accelerating the growth of companies all-in on AI — and a $4 trillion valuation could be Nvidia's next stop.

