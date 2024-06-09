AI-generated emojis? Here are some rumors about what Apple will announce at WWDC 2024

The Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) next week is rumored to focus on AI integration within its operating systems, particularly with Siri and its built-in iOS applications such as Photos, Notes, Messages and Voice Memos.

The annual event, which runs from June 10-14 at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, will be headlined by a keynote address showcasing the company's new software and technologies.

Apple CEO Tim Cook is expected to be the speaker for the keynote presentation at 10 a.m. PT on June 10. Following the keynote, a Platforms State of the Union, allowing attendees to "discover the newest advancements on Apple platforms," will begin at 1 p.m. PT.

Cook said during Apple's annual shareholders meeting in February that the company would “break new ground” on GenAI this year, TechCrunch reported.

While Apple has not confirmed what will be on its agenda for the presentations, it has not stopped tech experts and outlets from speculating.

Here are some rumors about what could come out of WWDC 2024.

Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, on June 5, 2023.

Siri will be able to control functions within individual apps

Apple is rumored to have reworked its popular Siri virtual assistant so it now will allow users to control individual app functions with their voice, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The updated system will allow Siri to "take command of all the features within apps," which is something new for the virtual assistant, according to Bloomberg, per the people with insight into the initiative. Apple had to revamp Siri's underlying software to complete the change, the outlet added.

Siri will also be able to use AI to "analyze what people are doing on their devices and automatically enable Siri-controlled features," Bloomberg reported. The new Siri features will be limited to Apple's own apps at first, the outlet said.

The overhauled Siri will be "one of the highlights of Apple’s renewed push into AI," the unidentified individuals told Bloomberg.

This illustration photograph taken on October 30, 2023, in Mulhouse, eastern France, shows figurines next to a screen displaying a logo of Siri, a digital assistant of Apple Inc. technology company.

AI-generated emojis to be introduced with iOS 18

Apple has added different emojis through updates to its iOS mobile operating system in the past, but it's rumored the company will announce AI-generated emojis at WWDC.

The feature will allow users to auto-generate emojis on the fly, based on what they're texting, according to the Verge.

The AI feature will likely be introduced in the next iPhone update, iOS 18, Bloomberg reported.

Built-in iOS apps to receive new AI-powered features

Multiple built-in iOS applications are expected to receive new features with the assistance of AI.

Voice Memos will be able to transcribe and summarize audio in real-time, automated message replies will be possible within Messages and advanced photo editing will be available in Photos, according to Bloomberg.

AI will also help with on-device Spotlight search, internet searches within Safari and writing suggestions for emails and texts, the Verge reported.

ChatGPT-like chatbot could be coming to Apple devices

Apple has been speaking to companies about a third-party partnership to improve its AI portfolio. While no deal has been publicly announced, Bloomberg reports that OpenAI, the developers of ChatGPT, are the frontrunners.

A ChatGPT-like chatbot could be on its way to Apple's device soon, the outlet said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Apple WWDC 2024 highlights are rumored to be AI focused including Siri