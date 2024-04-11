Advancing technology making it easier for scammers to take advantage of Tax Day

Tax Day is Monday and scammers are taking advantage of the opportunity, mailing out fraudulent letters asking for personal information in order to receive a refund.

These letters even have the IRS letterhead to make them look legit.

Identity Theft Resource Center, a nonprofit that provides resources to victims of scams, says advancing technologies like AI are making it easier for fraudsters to target people.

Channel 11′s Lori Houy has more

Victims of scams are asked to report it to the Federal Trade Commission.

