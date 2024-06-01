Advances in banking technology cater to busy lives, desire for mobility

Life is busy and our schedules are full. That’s why people are increasingly prioritizing conveniences like food delivery apps and online shopping. The banking industry is no exception. The rise of mobile banking applications has created a need for more technology that allows customers to manage their money on the go. While many people have adopted these innovations with open arms, there may be some who are hesitant to dive headfirst into the world of digital banking. From interactive teller machines that provide face-to-face teller service through live video feed to time-saving mobile check deposits, there are many benefits to using these new banking technologies.

Interactive teller machines (ITMs) are an adaptation of existing ATM technology that allows bank customers to virtually interact with a teller to complete many of the same transactions they would complete with a traditional bank teller. ITMs are most commonly used in a drive-thru setting, and many banks have begun adopting and employing these machines as a way to expand service hours and enhance the customer experience. For example, Arvest has chosen to implement ATMs with Live Teller in many of its markets, including Springfield. ATMs with Live Teller are available from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. During these hours, bank customers now have the option to cash a check, make a deposit, transfer funds, make a withdrawal and more. Additionally, for those who like copies of deposited items, this new technology places those images right on the receipt. ATMs with Live Teller also function as regular ATMs, so customers can use them outside of live teller hours.

Digital wallets are another innovation from the last decade that can make banking easier. A digital wallet is typically an app that stores your debit and credit card information to make paying for things easier. If you use Apple Pay or Google Wallet, you can also store event tickets, gift cards and similar items in the app. Cash App, PayPal and Venmo are digital wallet apps that also allow you to send money. Digital wallets can come in handy for sports fans on game days since many stadiums and ballparks like Hammons Field have chosen to go cashless. Using your digital wallet can save time and space if you save your tickets and pay with your digital debit card in the app.

Most mobile banking apps offer mobile check deposits, which allow users to take a photo of the front and back of a signed check and deposit it into their account without having to make a trip to the bank. This technology has been around for almost two decades. According to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), an estimated two-thirds of all banks in the U.S. had offered this convenience to their customers by the end of 2008. Mobile check deposit technology does more than save time, though. It also allows customers to access funds from deposited checks more quickly than if they deposited that same check in person. Even if your bank is closed, mobile check deposit is available 24 hours a day.

As financial institutions continue to integrate new technology, many do so with a customer-first mindset, resulting in improved customer experiences. Many banks, like Arvest, understand that most people are busy at work during traditional bank operating hours, so they have adapted to offer after-hours services through on-site technology like ITMs and on-the-go technology like mobile banking apps. Banking isn’t limited to branch lobbies anymore. If you haven’t begun to adopt these innovations, it might be time to give them a try.

Penny Lacy is a sales manager for Arvest Bank – Springfield Region.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: It's time to give these new banking technologies a try