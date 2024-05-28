Acworth police catching more criminals with real-time crime center

Police in Acworth are crediting new technology with helping them solve crimes more quickly.

“The newest focus has been leveraging technology so we can police smarter, not harder,” Acworth Police Chief Jesse Evans told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell.

Cameras from Acworth police vehicles’ dash cameras and cameras all over the city, allow the police department to track crime in real-time.

“When we have a call for service we can pull up those cameras from a patrol vehicle or your phone,” Evans said.

Cobb Police Department’s real-time crime center launched in 2022. Now agencies like Acworth Police Department are connecting to it, creating a partnership to crack down on crime across the county.

“We have this virtual camera network and license plate reader network that we can all used together to make sure Cobb is the safest place possible,” Evans said. “Our uniform patrol officers were able to pull up and see the hit-and-run, identify the car, put it in the FLOCK system, and arrest the offender, who was DUI at the time.”

Evans said his officers are also catching more fugitives.

“We’ve had people that have come through the I-75/41 corridor and when they pass through the city we get an alert,” Evans said.

Smyrna police have the same kind of technology.

Police are encouraging business owners to register their cameras free of charge.

Investigators would have access to them if they need them for special investigations.

