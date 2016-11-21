Act fast: Newegg has 32 pre-Black Friday deals that expire at midnight

The week of Thanksgiving is upon us, which means many holiday shoppers have begun counting down the hours to Black Friday. While many of the best deals won’t hit until this weekend, some retailers have let a few deals slip out early, such as Newegg, where 32 pre-Black Friday discounts are available until midnight.

DEAL ALERT: Don’t like these deals? Check out an even bigger Black Friday sale right here

We’ve already shared Newegg’s massive 18-page Black Friday ad with you, but if you don’t want to wait until this weekend, some of the best deals from that ad are available right now on Newegg’s website. But you’ll have to act fast.

Here are 10 of the best deals from today’s sale:

LG Electronics 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV: $499.99 (was $749.99)

Sony KDL-48R510C 48-Inch 1080p Smart LED Television: $377 (was $459.99)

Klipsch – Quintet V 5.0-Channel Home Theater System: $239.99 (was $599.99)

Roku 4 Streaming Media Player 4K UHD Refurbished: $74.95 (was $129.99)

MSI 17.3″ GE72VR Apache Pro-023 Intel Core i7: $1,279 (was $1,549)

HP 25er Silver/White 25” IPS LCD/LED Monitor: $169.99 (was $209.99)

WD 2TB Elements Portable Hard Drive USB 3.0: $74.99 (was $99.99)

PowerColor RED DEVIL Radeon RX 480: $229.99 (was $259.99)

EVGA GeForce GTX 950 2GB SC+ GAMING: $99.99 (was $169.99)

SK hynix SL308 2.5″ 250GB SATA III Internal SSD: $59.99 (was $69.99)

Remember, not only will these deals expire at 11:59PM PT tonight, but four of the deals were already sold out at the time of writing. If you want to take advantage of any of the deals you see listed above (or the 18 others that are still available), you need to head to this page on Newegg’s website ASAP.

Trending right now:

See the original version of this article on BGR.com