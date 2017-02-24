The accessory every iPhone 7 owner should own is now under $9 on Amazon

Do you own an iPhone 7? Or perhaps an iPhone 7 Plus? Well congratulations, because you own what is undoubtedly one of the hottest smartphones that has ever existed. Apple’s current generation of iPhones are faster and more powerful than anything else on the market, and they feature a design that is still stunning after all these years. Of course, there are a few problems with the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus — nothing is perfect, after all.

The good news is that it couldn’t be simpler to fix one of the biggest issues people have with Apple’s latest iPhones. For under $9, you can get an ATOOL Lightning to 3.5mm Adapter, which lets you charge your iPhone and listen to music at the same time. Who needs a 3.5mm headphone jack, anyway?!

Some highlights from the product page:

Perfect design for your new iPhone 7 / 7 Plus. Listen to music and charge your phone at the same time.

ATOOL 2 in 1 lightning adapter cable supports simultaneous charging and audio output at the same time, so you can enjoy the music while charging! For iPhone product which lightning jack for 3.5mm audio earphones.

Super Compatibility for iPhone 7/7 plus/5/5c/5s/se/6/6s/6 plus, iPod touch which have a lightning jack.

ATOOL Unconditional Lifetime Warranty. Please contact us with any question or concern.

NOTICE: The adapter could not used to control the iPhone in switching the music. Also do not have the calling function. To keep your device safety, please use the iPhone original USB power adapter or the stable external battery ouput current within 2A.

2 in 1 Lightning iPhone 7 Adapter , ATOOL Lightning to 3.5mm and Charger , Lightning Audio Adap…: $8.68

