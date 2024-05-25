How to access Ithaca news anywhere with the Journal app

From critically acclaimed storytelling to powerful photography and videos, our Ithaca Journal app, available in the Apple or Google Play stores, provides an easy way to access the news New York depends upon and the eNewspaper wherever you are.

Experience news on-the-go

Enjoy a streamlined, fast-loading experience that makes it easy to view the stories, photos and videos you're most interested in. Our app ensures you stay informed with a customizable experience and the ability to get news alerts when news breaks in the community or on topics you care about most. Whether on your phone or tablet, indulge in stories, photos and more curated just for you.

The latest news

Dive into our rich journalism anytime, anywhere. Access our in-depth journalism, including our investigations, things to do around town, sports coverage from high school to college and much more in our easy-to-use app. The app offers a comprehensive look at the stories that matter − to you! Missed out on recent updates? Get the latest effortlessly with our Catch Up feature.

eNewspaper now available on the app

If you cherish the tactile feel of traditional newspapers but crave the convenience of digital access, the eNewspaper feature is for you.

The digital replica of the daily newspaper, available on the Telegram's website can now also be accessed through our main news app. With the eNewspaper, you can enjoy:

Easily browse and navigate your favorite sections.

Clip and share articles with friends and family.

Increase or decrease text size for easy reading.

Listen to articles read aloud.

Access previous editions published within the past 30 days.

Free access to more than 200 local eNewspapers across the USA TODAY Network and USA TODAY.

News alerts

Turn on alerts to receive breaking news, sports scores, weather updates, and more in real-time through the app. Alerts can be tailored to your interests and quiet times can be applied. Visit the app’s settings to customize your alerts.

My Topics

Our My Topics feature makes it even easier to follow the stories that matter most to you. Each time you load the app, you will get a customized list of stories to read based on the topics you've selected. Want alerts when we publish something new on those topics? Sign up to get a notification.

Just look for the "My Topics" button along the bottom menu bar or the "Add Topic" button at the top of articles to get started.

More customization

Further customize your app experience by saving your stories for later, adjusting the text size, applying night mode or reading articles offline.

Daily horoscopes and access to over 100 games.

Personalize your feed in the For You front with topics that interest you.

The app is free to download. Subscribers also get access to breaking news from the entire USA TODAY network through the local and national news module (also in the For You front).

