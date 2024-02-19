A truly presidential deal: The newest iPad is down to just $349 — that's a commanding $100 off

Real talk: The Apple iPad sets the standard that all other tablets strive to reach. Between its beautiful screen, snappy controls, speed, and slim form factor, it's hard to imagine a better option for either entertainment or productivity. The downside, of course, is the price: iPads are expensive. But the latest model is seeing a major Presidents' Day discount, bringing it down to just $349. (Psst: Be sure to check out our roundup of all the best Presidents' Day sales so you don't miss anything.)

Why is this a good deal?

This is on par with the lowest price this iPad has ever seen, and matches Best Buy for the lowest price on the web. Apple products usually don't see major discounts, especially outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so even though this isn't a New Deal (wink) it's one worth noting anyway.

Why do I need this?

What sets this iPad apart from other Apple tablets is the inclusion of the A14 chip, along with a 6-core CPU and 4-core GPU. In basic terms, that means it's fast enough to handle a lot of multitasking with incredible screen resolution. That's backed by its TrueTone display, which gives greater color accuracy for everything, including pictures and movies.

If you feel like trying to make a movie yourself (or more likely, just want to snap a photo of a memorable moment), the 12MP back camera is more than powerful enough to capture every detail. The front camera is also 12MP and has the Center Stage feature, which keeps you in focus during video calls.

The all-day battery will keep you going strong. Under normal circumstances, you can expect between 10 and 12 hours of life, but heavy usage, like editing videos or watching movies, will drain the battery faster. The iPad charges through a USB-C connection, and you can use it while it's juicing up.

This version of the iPad only works with the first-gen Apple Pencil, but that's good news — the first generation is usually less expensive.

Better, faster, brighter, longer (battery) — this new iPad has it all. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

"Got this for my husband to use while he’s on the road truck-driving, and he absolutely loves it," said one generous spouse. "He was able to take it to our local AT&T and add cellular data on it for easy entertainment on the road. He used it for GPS, music, entertainment. It’s perfect for him. Lightweight and perfectly portable."

"The camera in the center means you’re not looking off to the side when in a Zoom meeting," reported a five-star reviewer. "The speakers are better. The battery life is longer. The USB-C port makes quicker and easier connections without messing with Lightning adapters. I could go on, but the improvements make this a good investment over the expected life of the product."

"The picture quality is great on FaceTime," shared another fan. "Only downside is the battery life isn’t that great, but honestly, what Apple product is?"

