9 tech-friendly gifts for people obsessed with travel

It's hard to know what people really want for Christmas. This uncertainty can turn the most wonderful time of the year into one anxiety-filled shopping trip after another. While we can't help you shop for everyone in your family, we can help you choose a gift for the travel-lovers on your list. Whether they travel for business or adventure, here are 9 tech gifts for the globetrotter in your life.

Related

These suitcases will charge your phone. Are they worth it?

The 9 best travel gifts for under $75

The 6 best smartphones to buy this holiday season

The stylish carry-on bag makes your standard roller bag look archaic. The 4-wheeled spinner has a removable battery inside, allowing you to charge your smartphone via the two USB ports under the handle. The free Raden app functions as your control center, letting you see how much battery power your suitcase has left, and using GPS to find your bag if it goes missing. The app also displays the weight of your suitcase (the handle doubles as a scale), so you can make sure your bag meets weight requirements before you head to the airport.

Every diligent traveler knows that a reliable backup phone battery is non-negotiable. This case by Anker gives users 120% more battery life to talk, text or watch YouTube videos. In addition to being thin, the case has a polycarbonate shell to protect your phone against drops.

If you spend a lot of time in hotels, the Roku Streaming Stick will be your new best friend. This portable streaming device has a quad core processor and can be plugged in the HDMI port on the back of most flatscreen TVs. You can watch Netflix, HBOGo, Hulu or any of your favorite apps while you're on the road. The stick comes with a remote, but if you leave it at home, simply download the Roku app and use your smartphone as a controller.

Never lose your luggage again with the help of Lugloc. After placing this small tracking device in your suitcase, you can track its location with your smartphone. Lugloc contains a 15-day rechargeable battery, so it will always be ready to track your bag when you need it most. Tracking is free for the first month, after which you can buy a monthly service plan to track your suitcase around the world. Plans start at $4.99 for one month.

For adventure seekers, few cameras offer the freedom of the GoPro. This small camera shoots video in 4K, helping travelers create stunning content that will last a lifetime. Even better, the GoPro Hero 5 has voice control, image stabilization, a touch display, and is waterproof up to 33 feet. Use it solo or connect it to one of the dozens of mounts and accessories available for sports like biking, surfing, skiing and diving.

Tune out the crying toddler on your flight with these noise canceling headphones from Bang & Olufsen. The rechargeable battery in the headphones gives you 20 hours of play with noise cancellation, and the lightweight headphones come with memory foam ear tips for ultimate comfort. The headphones also come with a remote and microphone built into the cord.

Charge your devices while exploring the great outdoors with this solar panel from Anker. Powered by the sun, this lightweight panel is made of industrial strength PET plastic, ensuring it will withstand the elements while you hike and camp.

Stellar photography is important for many travelers, but regular smartphone photos don't always deliver. If your traveler values quality images but doesn't want to buy an expensive camera, give them an Olloclip lens. This small accessory clips onto your phone and provides 4 different lens options from fisheye and wide-angle to macro zoom. Even better, the lenses work on both sides of your phone cameras so you can capture even more in your selfies. The company also has new lenses available for iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

There's nothing like a good book to get you through a long flight, layover or car ride. The issue is that most books are bulky and hard to pack. Enter the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite, an affordable e-reader that holds more than 1,000 books and weighs just 7.3 ounces. In addition to being lightweight, the Kindle also has wi-fi connectivity, a built-in light and a battery that lasts 8 weeks on a single charge.