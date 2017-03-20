$9 is all it takes to listen to music and charge your iPhone 7 at the same time

Apple’s new iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus are the fastest and most powerful smartphones in the world. Despite the fact that they reuse the same design for the third consecutive year, they’re also among the most sleek and stylish smartphones out there right now. Nothing is perfect though, and there are definitely some things about Apple’s latest iPhones that people don’t like. At the top of everyone’s list, it would seem, is the lack of a standard headphone jack that prevents people from listening to music through wired headphones and charging the iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus at the same time. Don’t worry though, because the ATOOL Lightning to 3.5mm and Charger Adapter solves the problem and it’ll cost you less than $9 on Amazon.

Here are some highlights from the product page:

Perfect design for your new iPhone 7 / 7 Plus. Listen to music and charge your phone at the same time.

ATOOL 2 in 1 lightning adapter cable supports simultaneous charging and audio output at the same time, so you can enjoy the music while charging! For iPhone product which lightning jack for 3.5mm audio earphones.

Super Compatibility for iPhone 7/7 plus/5/5c/5s/se/6/6s/6 plus, iPod touch which have a lightning jack with iOS 10.2 or earlier.

ATool 2 in 1 Lightning Adapter 3.5mm Felmale Aux Cable with creative design is easy to bring with you outside and ensure the high quality of music, which mean this item is suitable for your daily life or leisure time.

NOTICE: The adapter could not used to control the iPhone in switching the music. Also do not have the calling function. To keep your device safety, please use the iPhone original USB power adapter or the stable external battery ouput current within 2A.

2 in 1 Lightning iPhone 7 Adapter , ATOOL Lightning to 3.5mm and Charger , Lightning Audio Adap…: $8.68

