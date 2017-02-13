9 paid iPhone apps on sale for free today

We closed out last week with a fantastic list of paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free. Well guess what: we’re picking up right where we left off. Monday’s post covering the day’s best premium iOS apps on sale for free includes several sweet offerings like one of the best iOS games of all time (Infinity Blade II), an app that transforms any iPhone into an accurate heart rate monitor, and plenty more. But as always, these sales could end at any time so be sure to check them out as soon as you can.

Normally $0.99.

Take a deep dive into your iPhone/iPad to see whats going on inside. System Activity Monitor App, is an iOS activity monitor that provides a unique Dashboard view for for all of iOS devices. It is the best activity monitor of its kind for iOS devices.

The app monitors iOS activity like MEMORY USAGE, BATTERY LIFE, Used Space, and device information. GREAT visuals like Dashboard view, LED indicator, 3D BAR charts, battery charging animation, LED flashing charger, battery health check, provides you a rich visual views of your iOS device internals, like you have never seen before.

$$ Over a million satisfied users of our apps $$

## Few of our user TESTIMONIALS ##

$ Way cool

This is a terrific system tracker.

– Macquest







$ Definitely get this App.!

Love the cool dashboard. Tells you what’s going on in the Apple brain in your iPad or iPhone. This App rules.

– Battyguy





$ Simple App !

Great tool! Helps to keep your standby time ridiculously long and device running smoothly.

– Spader1969.





$ I have tried many products like this one and so far I keep coming back to this one.

– Markeith3000



$ System Max

The best and easiest app out there for really knowing what’s happening in this little box.

– by Dkievit





The System Activity Monitor, is the most comprehensive all in one health check app. on the App store, that monitors memory usage, battery performance, device information like IP address and hardware address, and used space on the iOS device.

You can use this app to accurately monitor your battery life, monitor memory in use, and used and free space. By appropriately charging the battery using this app to full charge, you can get a good battery life.

KEY FEATURES:

1. Battery tips are shown to help save battery life while using the iPhone.

2. Tap battery to see the battery capacity for your favorite apps.

3. Shows the used and free space on your iPhone/iPod.

4. Shows the IP address acquired, and hardware address of your device.

5. Displays a long list of device information, like physical specs, hardware info, and many more.

These are the different views on the App.

Memory view:

Shows the used and free iPhone memory available as used by other apps. This is shown in an excellent speedometer animation view. Double tap home button, and see other apps in use. Close out the other apps, and see the memory being reclaimed in this app, when the speedometer shows the free memory available increase.

This has an LED indicator with BLUE, GREEN, YELLOW and RED colors indicating the severity of memory being used.

Double tap the speedometer, to see a 3D bar view of the different break up of the memory used. Like, Free, Wired, Active and Inactive memory of your iOS device.

Battery view:



This view shows the battery available for discharge, how much time to recharge to make it full, and when it is charged to FULL, displays an indication, as “FULLY CHARGED”, as opposed to quick charge. It has glow panels on the top to let you know, how much battery is available. LIGHT GREEN, GREEN, and RED indicators on battery available.

Tap the battery on the fill, to show the detailed break up of battery availability for 3G talk time, browsing, videos, games etc.

Animated battery charging with current flashes inside the battery.

Space used view:

This is shown as a pie-chart that presents the used and free space available on your iOS device.

Info view:

Now it shows a lot more device information, like system information, camera information, display, hardware and physical characteristics. It shows whether you device is connected to Wi-Fi or cellular and its IP address.