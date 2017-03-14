9 paid iPhone apps on sale for free right now

We put a terrific list together for you on Monday covering the best paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free, and a number of them are still free downloads today so definitely go back and check them out. Of course, we’ve also got a fresh new batch of apps on sale for you to thumb through for Tuesday, and you’ll find all of them laid out below.
These are paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app, you will be charged.
Find My Fitbit
Normally $3.99.
Find My Fitbit – lets YOU Find YOUR Lost Fitbit Fast! Find Your Fitbit in Minutes!
Over 25,000 lost Fitbits have been found in minutes with Fitbit Find! Lots of 5 star ratings!
FITBIT FINDER REALLY WORKS
– “Spent 4 days looking before buying it. Spent less than 5 minutes looking after I bought it.” – Susan73
– “This found my Alta after we got 9″ of snow! Amazing!” – ABob2001
BENEFITS OF FIND MY FITBIT
• Find your Fitbit in minutes. Not days or hours!
• Avoid spending $100+ to replace your lost Fitbit.
• Make finding your Fitbit fun, not stressful. This app uses the Cold, Warm, Hot game to find your Fitbit!
• Use the app anytime you misplace your Fitbit.
• Extremely easy to use. Anyone, any age, can navigate the app in minutes!
• App support 7 days a week. Contact us if you need help!
We are so confident that you’ll find your Fitbit we offer a full refund for the cost of the app if your Fitbit isn’t found. You have nothing to lose except your Fitbit!
Downloading the app before losing your Fitbit is NOT required, HOWEVER it will help you find it much faster when you’ve lost it. As every minute counts before the battery runs out! Download today!
Note** Find My Fitbit will not locate a Fitbit that is actively paired to your device!** This is the correct functionality and our FAQ walks you through how to correctly locate your Fitbit in this situation!!!
Walking slowly is the key to finding your lost Fitbit FAST!
Share your story on how you found your lost Fitbit in the review section! We would love to hear from you!
WHAT OUR USERS ARE SAYING
“Found it” – “My husband lost his new Fitbit Charge. We looked everywhere with no luck – finally I got this app – set it up and found the Fitbit in less then three minutes – this is an amazing app”
“Fantastic product” – “Worth every cent. I lost my fitbit surge. Did not have a clue where it was. By using this app I was able to locate it in the pocket of a pair of jeans in my closet.”
HOW IT WORKS
Fitbit Find gamifies finding your lost Fitbit by playing the old Cold, Warmer, Hot game combined with state of the art Bluetooth technology!
• Launch the App
• See your Fitbit in the App.
• Walk around very slowly. As you move closer to your lost Fitbit the indicator will change from Cold to Warmer with a distance estimation
• When you are about 2-4 feet away from your Fitbit the indicator will display Hot. Simple as that. You found your Fitbit!!
Fitbit Find works with your Fitbit Alta, Blaze, Charge, Charge HR, Charge 2, Flex, Flex 2, One, Ultra, Surge.
The app cannot find a Fitbit that –
– Has a dead battery
– Is more than 75-100 feet from your iPhone or iPad.
Bluetooth signals can travel through walls, floors, and ceilings. Your Fitbit could be in a room directly above or below you. Don’t forget this!
Detailed Instructions are included in the app. For email support send us a message directly at support@cloforce.com and someone from the team will get back to you right away!
FAQ page
– In the App!
FEATURES
• Finds any Fitbit that is actively broadcasting a Bluetooth Low Energy signal
• “Cold, Warmer, Hot” game to “Find my Fitbit”
• Works indoors and outdoors!
• Works with iPhone 4s, 5, 5c, 5s, 6, 6 Plus
• Works with iPad 3, 4, iPad mini 2, 3,iPad Air, iPad Air 2
Fitbit is a registered trademark and service mark of Fitbit, Inc. Fitbit Finder is designed for use with the Fitbit platform. This product is not put out by Fitbit, and Fitbit does not service or warrant the functionality of this product.
Use of our app and services is at all times ”at your own risk.”. We are not liable to any user or third party, for any damages whatsoever resulting from the use or inability to use the app and services.
Cloud App for iCloud Mobile
Normally $2.99.
Cloudapps:
Sync your clouds service files: Dropbox, Google drive.
Create and manager your playlist of videos, files.
Import file by more ways: internet, clouds downloads…
Download Cloud App for iCloud Mobile
iShrug
Normally $0.99.
Surprise your friends with original text faces!
The largest collection comprises:
¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Shrug & amusing emotions
=^･ｪ･^= Cute animals (cats, bears, dogs etc.)
ヾ(-_- )ゞ Different actions and more!
iShrug will show up in the app drawer in the Messages app (like stickers):
• Open an existing conversation thread in Messages or start a new conversation.
• Tap on the App Store icon next to the conversation box and then tap on the four dots to open your app drawer, which houses all installed iMessage apps and stickers.
• Tap on the iShrug icon (ツ)
• That’s all!
Rhomboard
Normally $0.99.
Rhomboard is a keyboard based one a simple principle: larger keys are just plain better.
Using rhombic shaped keys, Rhomboard keyboard packs more keys and bigger keys than a traditional rectangular keyboard to deliver a typing experience which is more fluid and more consistent.
With Rhomboard keyboard you can type faster and more accurately.
Features:
– big keys!
– rhombic keys
– auto-correct with or without prediction (and yes it can be turn off), with spelling and composition rules for 40000+ words
– resizable, from very big to very small
– themes, change color and style
– per-language keyboard allowing your device to remember which language you use for each conversation
MORE ACCURACY
Large keys means less mistake while typing, pure and simple. Rhomboard keyboard diamond shaped keys are 20% larger than keys on a typical keyboard.
The keys are also perfectly aligned both vertically and horizontally. This is important when typing because with touch keyboards the finger inevitably hide the key you want to type. With Rhomboard keyboard diamond alignment, you can accurately guide your finger using the rows and columns.
Finally, keys have a long touch effect so your eyes can see which key you just typed while your finger is moving to the next key.
MORE SPEED
Rhomboard keyboard space efficient layout allows to display numbers and most common punctuation symbols at all time. So you can type most messages and sentences without ever having to switch layouts. And for those extra symbols that you are always looking for, like currencies, Rhomboard presents them all in one logically organized layout. No more layout jumping to find the #, & or @ characters.
MORE CONTROL
Is the keyboard too big for that app you love? Or do you want even larger keys? Just resize Rhomboard keyboard by panning up and down with two fingers.
Don’t like the color? change Rhomboard keyboard color and style with one of the built-in theme.
MORE SECURE
Rhomboard keyboard does not require the “Open Access” privileges. This means that it cannot send your keystroke to a remote server or to other undesirable destinations. Your text go to the only place that matters: your app.
Available languages:
– English
– French
– Swedish
Alarm Clock Wake Up Time
Normally $0.99.
The New Fully Featured Alarm Clock Wake Up Time App is the Ultimate Timepiece.
Built in Player -wake Up and Fall asleep listening to your favorite music from your music library.
Our Alarm Clock works even if you put your device in silent mode and “Do Not Disturb” is ON.
Alarm Clock Wake Up Time is the finest and most reliable alarm clock app because it combines the functionality that you are looking for with stylish and user-friendly design.
The Alarm Clock Wake Up Time is a customizable alarm clock app that has been developed specifically for users, who appreciate a beautiful design, convenience, and ease of use and comes with a huge range of features that make it the most functional alarm clock app available.
*Display
The Alarm Clock app features a gorgeous display. The display is fully adjustable. It will show either a 12 or 24-hour clock with large and conspicuous numbers. Small icons will show which of the alarm clock modes is currently active.
* Ease of use:
Set your alarm clock with a simple slide of your finger.
*Alarm Clock Sounds:
Alarm Clock comes with different alarm clock sounds. It also gives you the option of using your favorite songs as an alarm as well.
* The Alarm Clock Wake Up Time also features a vibrate mode function. If you turn off the alarm clock ringtone volume, vibrate mode will set “On” automatically.
*Alarm Clock Snooze Times:
Snooze times are fully adjustable, allowing users to set variable snooze times, and the alarm can even be set to fade in for a gentler awakening; while it even has a function that allows you to simply touch the screen or shake the device to activate snooze and temporarily turn off the alarm.
*Looks:
The stylish design of the Alarm Clock app includes an amazing interface that makes it simple to fully customize your alarm clock with a choice of clock faces, hands and dials
*Custom Backgrounds:
Option of using your own images as the background.
*Wakeupability:
Alarm Clock volume is adjustable for light and heavy sleepers.
*Brightness Slider:
Slide up and down to dim the screen.
*Built in weather information.
There are a few alarm clock apps out there already, but the features that are included in this Alarm Clock easily make it the most functional and stylishly designed alarm clock app that has been designed for users.
*Please note: Continued use of GPS running in the background can dramatically decrease battery life.
Download Alarm Clock Wake Up Time
Gunslinger VR
Normally $0.99.
This is Virtual Reality Shooting Challenge Game.
Get your guns ready to participate in the ultimate western shooting challenge. Hit the bulls eye and progress to become the champion. Its no child’s play, it’s a job only for the fast and steady hands. Shoot at various objects placed in a strategic way to test your shooting skills. Upgrade your gun to keep up with the challenge and the most important tip: Do not waste your bullets!
Extreme Features:
– 24 action packed challenging levels.
– Special Night mode levels.
– Easy game mechanics to ensure a smooth western style shooting experience.
– Save bullets to earn gold.
– Hit the bull’s eye to achieve perfect stars.
You require Google Cardboard or other VR cardboard devices to play this game.
SoftyShoot
Normally $14.99.
Post your entire photo on Instagram and other social networks
Add shapes like arrows to highlight interesting bits in your photos.
Treble Radio
Normally $4.99.
Great music discovery is effortless and free with TREBEL Radio. Just start with the genres and we will do the rest. It’s easy to stream personalized radio that play only music you’ll love.
Tap into an entire world of music, including almost a century of popular recordings – new and old, well known and obscure. Create up to 30,000 radio stations with your free account.
Not sure where to start? Explore hundreds of music and comedy genre stations with new stations added weekly.
Light Fields
Normally $0.99.
LightFields is an awesome and innovative retro puzzle game based on physics. You will be automatically addicted to its original gameplay, its retro & colorful design and its catchy music!
The goal is to make 3 blocks or more of the same color touch each other. Control and slow down the falling blocks by taping and holding the screen. The higher the number of blocks that disappear at the same time the higher the score! Amazing bonus blocks are also here to help you and make combos.
LightFields has two gaming modes:
– Mission: in mission mode, the objective is to solve challenging puzzles by making all the empty blocks disappear! 50 levels available for now, and much more coming soon.
– Arcade: in Arcade mode your goal is to score the maximum points and try to beat your friends!
