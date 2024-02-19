The 9 best 4K monitor Presidents Day deals from Dell and more

Whether you’ve recently purchased one of the best laptops, one of the best desktop computers, or have had a computer you’re happy with for awhile, an external 4K monitor can make a great pairing. Some of the best monitor deals of the year can be found during today’s Presidents Day sales, with brands like Dell, LG, and Samsung offering up impressive discounts on some of their best 4K monitors. Our favorite Presidents Day 4K monitor deal is taking place at Dell, but we’ve also rounded up our favorites across the board.

Best 4K monitor Presidents Day deal

Dell S2721QS 27-inch 4K monitor — $230, was $300

Dell

Tremendous value is on display with the Dell S2721QS. It’s a high quality 4K monitor that comes in at 27 inches and has a refresh rate of 60Hz. That refresh rate makes it good for some light gaming, in addition to being a great way to watch the best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max (HBO), and more. It’s perhaps put to use best as simply an extension of your laptop or as the primary monitor for your desktop PC. It provides great screen real estate, dual 3-watt speakers, and ComfortView Plus, which is an always-on low blue light screen. Whether for work or for play, the Dell S2721QS is made to sit out for long stretches and offers features you’ll find in many of the best monitors at a fraction of the cost.

Buy Now

More VR headset Presidents Day deals we love

There’s a lot more 4K monitor deals to shop for Presidents Day, however, with brands like LG and Samsung discounting some of their top models. There are 4K monitor deals available that gamers will be interested in, with Samsung’s Odyssey gaming monitor lineup discounted today. High refresh rate models and large screen sizes are available in general as well, with the Lenovo and Sony even seeing 4K monitors discounted for Presidents Day. You can grab a quality 4K monitor for as low as $230, so click through these Presidents Day 4K monitor deals to see if there’s something for you in the sales.