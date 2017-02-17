8 paid iPhone apps on sale for free today

Happy Friday, Apple fans. We’ve got one more list for you this week that covers the best paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free. There are still a few freebies to be found in Thursday’s post, but many of those deals have ended. You’ll find eight fresh options on today’s list though, so be sure to grab them while you can.





Don't Miss: If you have an iPhone 7, you got the wrong iPhone

These are paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app, you will be charged.

Green Riding Hood

Normally $2.99.

iPad App of the Year 2015 (Best of App Store, Russia);

“Free App of the Week” in 2017.

“Green Riding Hood” is a new masterpiece app for kids. Enjoy its beautiful graphics, cute characters, bright story and excellent narration by Alistair Findlay — the voice of Nighty Night apps series that is loved by kids all around the world! Here you will find a beautifully drawn and animated story about a little girl, her Grandma, their animal friends and a hungry Wolf. But don’t be afraid. In this spinoff of the famous classic fairy tale by Charles Perrault and Brothers Grimm the Wolf won’t have to eat anyone.

Want to know why? Then download the Green Riding Hood right now and have fun with your kids playing mini-games and studying Grandma’s cooking recipes!

The app features: * CUTE CHARACTERS that will make your family have a hearty laugh! * BEAUTIFUL GRAPHICS made by an award winning illustrator Andrey Gordeev whose portfolio includes Cannes Lion and ADC Global awards. * GREAT ANIMATIONS to whisk you away to a magic world! * FUN MINIGAMES that will cheer up and entertain kids and adults alike. * GRANDMA’S COOKING BOOK with plenty of recipes for a healthy and balanced diet. * EXCELLENT VOICEOVER recorded by Alistair Findlay — a Scottish actor whose filmography includes such classical movies as “Highlander” and “In the Name of the Father”. Children’s apps fans know him for his narration in the acclaimed Nighty Night HD apps series. Green Riding Hood is a beautiful interactive book for iOS that introduces children to a healthy lifestyle in a playful form. It is a cheerful fairy tale about friendship, yoga and the idea of living healthily. Green Riding Hood is a pop up tale in your device. Play it, read it and listen to it with your children as a lullaby before you tell them “Nighty night!” No more need to be scared of the grey wolf!

Download Green Riding Hood

RainFace

rainface More

Read More