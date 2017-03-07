This $8 clear case is all it takes to protect your $650+ Google Pixel or Pixel XL

If you spent $650+ on a Google Pixel or $770+ on a Google Pixel XL, the last thing you want to do is leave your precious new Android phone unprotected. Google’s hot “Made by Google” phones are gorgeous indeed, but they’re also incredibly easy to break thanks to their slippery aluminum and glass housings. Lucky for you, we just happened upon a killer sale on Amazon. For just $8, you can pick up a DGtle Clear Case for the Google Pixel or a DGtle Clear Case for the Google Pixel XL. Each version is available in four different transparent colors, and they’re all made of soft rubber that offers great protection and even better grip.

Here are a few notes from the product page:

Compatibility: Fit For Google Pixel or Google Pixel XL



Ultra Slim: Form fitted slim design provides a light weight and slim solution making your case feel like part of your phone

Maximum Protection: Made from impact resistant TPU material that is fully shock absorbent and scratch resistant

Firm but Flexible: Flexible TPU material that snugly fits to your phone and will not stretch when removing

Non-Slip Grip & User-Friendly Technology: Easy to grip and slides easily in and out of your pocket, easy to snap on and off with precise cutouts for easy access to ports and buttons

Pixel

Google Pixel Case, DGtle Anti-Scratches TPU Gel Premium Slim Flexible Soft Bumper Rubber Protec…: $7.99

Pixel XL

DGtle Anti-Scratches TPU Gel Slim Flexible Soft Bumper Rubber Protective Case for Google Pixel…: $7.99

