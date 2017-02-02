This $8 clear case protects your Pixel or Pixel XL without ruining Google’s design

There are a few things that set Google’s Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones apart from the rest of the Android flagship phones out there. For one, they run a near-pure version of Android. For another, they get Google’s new Android updates the instant they’re made available instead of months later. But the design of these hot phones also sets them apart, featuring a smooth aluminum body and a signature glass panel on the back. You need to protect these phones from drops, but do you really want to do it at the expense of Google’s sleek design? Check out the Trianium Clarium Google Pixel Clear Case and the Trianium Clarium Google Pixel XL Clear Case, which are both on sale on Amazon right now for just $8 shipped.

Some highlights from the product page:

Ultra Clear Case for Google Pixel or Pixel XL with an exceptionally slimmest body that offers maximum protection without added weight or bulk.

Soft & Protective Skin – Premium TPU Soft body provides long-lasting protection from scratches and scrapes, easy grip and slim profile.

ULTRA-CLEAR – slim, transparent protective bumper case body reveals and enhances the original color and design of the Google Pixel 2016

DESIGNED For Google Pixel – This Trianium Clarium Cases for Google Pixel is made to perfectly fit your phone with precision cutouts for all buttons and ports.

LIFETIME Case WARRANTY – from Trianium to ensure maximum protection for the life of your Google Pixel Case.

Google Pixel Case, Trianium [Clarium Series] Protective Clear Cases TPU Bumper + Scratch Resist…: $7.99

Google Pixel XL Case, Trianium [Clarium Series] Protective Clear Cases TPU Bumper + Scratch Res…: $7.99



