The 7 best Samsung tablet Presidents’ Day deals happening now

If you’re thinking about buying a new tablet but you prefer an Android-powered device over Apple’s iPads, then you wouldn’t want to miss the discounts from this year’s Samsung tablet Presidents’ Day deals. We’ve rounded up the best offers for Samsung’s tablets, including our top pick, so there should be something for you here. You need to act fast though, as offers may expire and stocks could get sold out sooner than you expect for these Android tablets.

Our favorite Samsung tablet Presidents’ Day deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 on a pastel colored background.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 isn’t going to match the performance of Samsung’s most powerful tablets, but if you just need a device for simple tasks, it may be more than enough. It’s equipped with an octa-core Unisoc processor and it ships with Android 11, but it can be updated to the latest Android 14 so you can access some of the operating system’s latest features. Watching streaming shows and browsing the internet is easy on the eyes on its 10.5-inch touchscreen with 1920 x 120 resolution, and if its internal storage isn’t enough for your files and apps, you can use a microSD card for up to 1TB of additional space.

If you think the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 will meet your needs from a tablet, then you should hurry with your purchase because its 32GB model is currently available from Walmart with an $81 discount as part of its Presidents’ Day deals. From an original price of $230, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is down to a very affordable $149, but we’re not sure if the offer will last until the end of the holiday. To make sure that you pocket the savings, you should complete the purchase immediately.

Buy Now

More Samsung tablet Presidents’ Day deals we love

Someone holding the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra with its display on.

If you want something more powerful than the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, check out these other Samsung tablet Presidents’ Day deals. Samsung is currently offering a free storage upgrade for the variants of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, so these bargains will certainly attract a lot of attention. There’s no telling how much time is left on the discounts, so you’re going to have to proceed with the purchase of your chosen Samsung tablet as soon as possible. Any delay in your transaction may cause you to miss out on the savings,