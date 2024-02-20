'6 out of 5 stars, seriously': Fans say these $59 earbuds are better than AirPods — and they're 40% off

Did you know that, according to some studies, the world is getting noisier? That's right! All the vehicles, urbanization and additional people are contributing to higher dB levels across the globe. What's a person to do? Simple: invest in a pair of noise-cancelling earbuds. The Soundcore by Anker Space A40 earbuds can reduce noise levels by up to a whopping 98%, and they're on sale at Amazon right now. They're also a great AirPod alternative.

Why is this a good deal?

Normally $100, the price has been knocked down by over 40%. While not the absolute lowest price these have ever been — they dropped to $54 during Black Friday — it's close, and the best price we've seen in a while.

Why do I need these?

Earbuds are worth their weight in gold (and honestly, probably more — these things don't weigh much). They give you a way of cutting yourself off from the world and having your own private jam session, especially when you consider the aforementioned battery life. You'll get 50 hours in total, which breaks down to 10 hours on a single charge. You can also get another four hours of listening time from a ten-minute charge, and multiple recharges from the case.

These 'buds are also built with an ergonomic design to make them more comfortable for long listening. According to Soundcore, these are smaller than their other active noise-cancelling options. If you have larger ears, that might mean a loose fit — but people with smaller ears will love them.

The main standout feature, though? That's the reported 98% noise cancellation. That's practically bringing you total silence, and is certainly more than enough to block out the noisy people in the seat behind you on the plane. Hear that? Not even crickets.

Immerse yourself in a world of your own with these insanely-quiet-making earbuds. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

"I freaking love these earbuds. Every time I wear them I think, 'Dang these are nice.' Six stars out of five, seriously," raved one fan.

Another person dropped Apple for these. "haven't had to charge them once and they sound/fit incredible. I literally stopped using my AirPods because of these."

"Very happy! These earphones are incredible. It’s definitely worth it to download the app and do the sound fit test. It really makes a difference in quality of sound because they are customized to your hearing," shared another reviewer. "I like these much better than the AirPods."

"The only downside is they come loose in the ears pretty easily so I have to keep adjusting them so they don’t fall out. I wear them on walks, but I would not use them to run or workout," wrote one in-shape fan.

