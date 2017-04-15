6 Reasons I’m Buying the Galaxy S8 Over the Pixel and LG G6

Every day, the Tom's Guide team offers tons of advice on which products to buy, which ones to avoid and which ones to shoot on sight. What we talk about less often, though, are the devices we fork over our own hard-earned cash for. Since I’m about to upgrade my phone after two years, it’s time for me to put my money where my mouth is (and maybe help others decide on what to buy): So here's why I’m planning on picking up the new Samsung Galaxy S8.

Illustration: Tom's GuideBack in April 2015, I finally upgraded to a Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge after using multiple iPhones and an HTC One. And over those two years, my S6 Edge has treated me well, surviving repeated abuse both from demanding workloads and a life spent outside of a protective case. However, there's still no cure for old age, and with my S6 Edge's deteriorating battery life, declining processor and outdated features (such as a micro USB port), I'm ready to move on.

The Contenders

Right now, there are a lot of worthy candidates if you’re in the market for a new phone. Like all Apple phones, the iPhone 7 Plus is exquisitely crafted, and its dual rear camera is a great tool for smartphone photographers. But after three years, the iPhone's design is looking a bit stale, and I still don't don't like how closed-off Apple's ecosystem is.

On the Android side of things, the Google Pixel is another enticing phone (I gave it a nearly perfect score after all). I love having immediate access to all the latest Android updates, and the photos you get from the camera's HDR modes are a marvel of Google's image-processing tech. But it's too damn ugly. Compared with a lot of phones, the Pixel feels bulky — that goes double for the larger Pixel XL — and the big glass panel in back around the camera and fingerprint sensor reek of a rushed design job.

LG G6 (left) and Samsung Galaxy S8 (right)The LG G6 is also a worthy contender, but aside from the new phone’s 18:9 display, the S8 does almost everything the G6 can, but better. The one important exception is a dual-lens camera. So that brings us back to Samsung.

The Features That Bring It Home for the S8

The first thing that instantly grabs me about the S8 is how it looks. Samsung’s new phone is absolutely gorgeous: whether it's in your hand or on a table, the S8 doesn't have a bad angle.

