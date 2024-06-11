50 years of innovation: Transportation Research Center pushes auto tech in Ohio hills

Nestled in the quiet, rolling hills of East Liberty, a revolution hums across 4,500 acres where tomorrow’s vehicles endure the rigors of today’s testing. This gearhead paradise, known as the Transportation Research Center, is home to some of the automobile industry's most cutting edge technologies.

This July, the Transportation Research Center (TRC), located 40 miles northwest of Columbus, is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

The Transportation Research Center's expansive test track in East Liberty, where the latest in automotive innovation and safety is driven forward under Ohio's skies

Over the past fifty years, it has expanded to become what they refer to as North America's "most comprehensive" independent testing facility and proving ground. It now serves a wide range of clients, including government agencies, industry firms, trade associations, and educational organizations.

The facility itself offers an array of sophisticated testing environments including a 7.5-mile high-speed oval track, a 50-acre vehicle dynamics area, and various specialized surfaces for testing vehicle durability and safety features.

Additionally, the 540-acre SMARTCenter, established in 2019, is specifically tailored for developing and testing automated and connected vehicle technologies. The new facility, two-thirds the size of Central Park, is engineered to offer a wide range of adaptability within controlled, real-world settings for all kinds of passenger and commercial vehicles.

"Everything within this complex is intentional and flexible," said President and CEO Brett Roubinek. "Our goal is to provide anything and everything necessary to assist in the innovation of the future."

TRC has prided itself in this mission since its inception in 1974.

A Transportation Research Center driver races around the bank of the track in East Liberty. The facility will celebrate 50 years of automotive innovation this summer.

In the wake of the era of interstate construction, the facility's creation was spurred by frequent notices about the high rates of car crashes. The statistical increase in road accidents culminated in the establishment of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in 1970.

Former Ohio Gov. James Rhodes recognized the opportunity to create a testing facility that would not only support the emerging safety regulations but also drive local economic development.

"The facility will become the nations primary research center to attract research projects for all segments of the transportation industry," Rhodes said in an interview with Interchange Magazine in April 1974.

Rhodes' foresight quickly bore fruit when Honda, attracted by the proximity to TRC and Ohio’s supportive industrial environment, opened a motorcycle plant in Marysville in 1979. This was followed by the first Honda automotive plant in the United States in 1982 and a second auto plant in East Liberty in 1989, right next to the TRC site.

"When Honda established its facility here in the 80s, it really catapulted the area's economic growth," Roubinek said, referring to the diverse automotive and logistics companies now thriving in the Marysville area.

Today, TRC stands as the premier testing hub for over 20 of the industry's top innovators, dedicating substantial resources to keep pace with the rapidly evolving trends in automation.

"Some of the biggest names in autonomy are with us now," Roubinek said.

Self-driving technology being tested on a semi-truck at the Transportation Research Center.

The center provides a controlled environment where various scenarios, including urban, rural, and highway settings, can be simulated to test the responses of autonomous vehicles under different conditions. Currently, two urban setups are in place: one replicates the block layout of New York City, and the other mirrors that of San Francisco.

TRC is also investing in infrastructure to support smart mobility systems. This includes vehicle-to-infrastructure technologies that allow vehicles to communicate with road infrastructure.

According to Roubinek this commitment to cutting-edge research and development not only attracts global companies but also fosters a deeply engaging and committed work environment.

"Our people are always working on the next generation of whatever it might be, and they stay here because it's very rewarding and almost familial experience," Roubinek said, adding that over 25 employees have been with the company for over three decades.

According to Roubinek, this dedication to innovation and the supportive work environment has not only retained talent but also continually adapted to the evolving industrial landscape.

"Decades ago, the conversation in central Ohio centered around auto manufacturing. Today, it's shifted to chip manufacturing," said Roubinek. "Looking forward, we're broadening our focus to include mobility, which encompasses all aspects of transportation."

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio Transportation Research Center celebrates 50 years of innovation