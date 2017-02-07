5 ways Android has taken Apple’s ideas and made them better

Apple’s iOS platform and Google’s Android platform both emerged at around the same time a decade ago, but there’s precious little question that one platform in particular was steering the ship in the early days. Google’s Android team had been hard at work building a boring BlackBerry clone, but Google did something that other platform makers failed at miserably. Google took one look at the iPhone Apple unveiled in early 2007 and it instantly knew it was cloning the wrong mobile experience. Meanwhile, big cell phone companies like Nokia, BlackBerry and Microsoft kept chugging along without adapting at all.

Google’s reworked Android platform would launch commercially in late 2008 on the HTC Dream/G1, and it wisely resembled Apple’s iPhone far more than it resembled a BlackBerry phone. In the years that followed, Apple and Google would go on to overtake the global cell phone market as other platforms floundered and failed. It’s clear that iOS and Android took inspiration from each other every step of the way, but in this post we’ll look at five ways in particular that Android took Apple’s ideas from the iPhone and made them even better in Android.





High-resolution displays

Just like the touchscreen itself, high-resolution displays have become ubiquitous and as a result, it can be difficult to remember a time before smartphone displays became as sophisticated as they are right now. But it all began in 2010, when Apple started a pixel war with the Retina display on the iPhone 4.

Today, nearly seven years later, Apple smartphones have the lowest resolution among all flagship devices.

Now, it’s important to note that while Apple had been lagging far behind market leaders like Samsung for years when it comes to display quality, the screens on the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus have narrowed the gap substantially. Although resolution hasn’t improved on either device, other improvements and support for a wider color gamut have brought Apple’s iPhones closer in display quality to AMOLED panels from the likes of Samsung.

App Store

No, Android doesn’t have better apps than iOS. In fact, the gap in user experience and overall app quality between the two platforms is just as wide now as it has been for years. While Android affords developers far more flexibility, iOS apps are alway smoother and they offer a much more consistent experience.

Where app stores are concerned, iOS and Android each have their pros and cons where app distribution is concerned — the Play Store is cluttered and confusing at times, while search is still awful in the iOS App Store — but there’s one area where Android just leapt ahead of Apple by a huge margin: Instant Apps.

The new Instant Apps feature google unveiled last year during its annual I/O developer conference is a stroke of genius. In a nutshell, it allows developers to turn a portion of their apps into web apps that can be accessed instantly without any need to purchase or even download an application. So for example, a person can begin using a portion of a paid app instantly without making any purchase. Then, a purchase can be made if the person wants to keep using the app beyond a certain point.

Quick Settings

Android has always had some settings available in the pull-down “shade” menu, but it wasn’t until Apple’s Control Panel came around that Google stepped things up and created the versatile quick settings panel users enjoy today. Different vendors have made a wide range of tweaks to the Quick Settings menu in their various Android builds, but the endgame is the same: Users have easy access to a customizable menu that allows them to tweak more than a dozen settings from any screen.

One of the most frustrating things about the Control Panel in iOS is that it is not customizable. So, if there are settings you access constantly that aren’t included in the Control Panel, you’re just out of luck. Android, meanwhile, has a much wider range of settings that are accessible on the Quick Settings menu. What’s more, the menu is customizable so you can remove settings you don’t often use, add settings you want to be able to configure, and rearrange items in any order of your choosing.

