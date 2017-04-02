5 Simple Tips To Save Battery On iPhone

The battery life of an iPhone is something even Apple aficionados complain about. With more and more applications being available for the device, increased use of its camera and background task-supporting applications such as Siri, battery life consumption also increases.

Here are 5 tips that could help you save battery life on your iPhone:

Turn off “Hey Siri”: The iPhone’s voice assistant Siri is always keen to listen to you. By default, it keeps working on the iPhone in the background, which means it also consumes battery. In case you don’t have the need for it, you can actually turn it off. To do so, navigate to Settings > General> Siri or Settings > Siri and then just switch the feature off.

Stop apps from refreshing in the background: Background App Refresh is a machine-learning feature, which helps apps learn when you frequently check them.

It allows them to predict when you will check them next and lets them be prepared with the latest data. Since these apps run in the background, the feature uses battery. You can turn it off by navigating to Settings > General > Background App Refresh and switching it off.

Start reducing screen brightness manually: Auto-brightness on the iPhone is a handy feature, but it again takes a lot of battery.

It is advisable to set the brightness manually according to your needs. To set the maximum value of screen brightness available to the feature, you will need to navigate to Settings > Display & Brightness and reduce the brightness using the slider.

Disable dynamic backgrounds: Dynamic backgrounds is a motion-based feature present in iOS devices — they are wallpapers that provide the user with the feeling of a little motion in them. In case you don’t have use for this feature, you can disable it by navigating to Settings > Wallpaper and choosing a wallpaper without such effects like the ones in the “Stills” section.

Disable motion effects: iPhone users might be aware of the screen motion effect, which provides icons with visual depth but also eats into the battery. To turn it off, you can navigate to Settings > General > Accessibility > Reduce motion.

