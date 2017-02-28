The 5 highest capacity microSD cards you can get right now on Amazon

Storage is like money when it comes to smartphones and other mobile devices — you can never, ever have enough. This rings especially true these days since some vendors have stopped offering different storage tiers altogether, instead tasking users with buying microSD cards if they need more space. Well… OF COURSE they need more space!

Whether you have an Android phone or an iPhone, getting a good-sized microSD card is crucial (of course, if you have an iPhone you’ll need a simple and affordable Lightning microSD card reader in order to get your iPhone to accept microSD cards). Well, you’ve come to the right place. Below, you’ll find the five largest microSD cards available for purchase on Amazon.

PNY Elite 200GB 85MB/Sec microSDXC Card with Adapter -UHS-I, U1 (P-SDU200U185EL-GE): $79.99

SanDisk Ultra 200GB Micro SD (SDSDQUAN-200G-G4A): $72.18

Lexar High-Performance microSDXC 633x 200GB UHS-I w/USB 3.0 Reader Flash Memory Card - LSDMI20…: $89.00

Samsung 256GB EVO+ UHS-I microSDXC U3, MB-MC256DA/AM: $133.99

Samsung 256GB 95MB/s EVO Select Micro SDXC Memory Card (MB-ME256DA/AM): $199.99









