5 gadgets you can buy right now that feel like they’re from the future

It’s official: we’re living in the future. Gadgets have gotten so cool and crazy that even we get blown away from time to time — and we check out gadgets for a living! In this post, we’re going to run down five futuristic devices that are so cool it seems like they shouldn’t even be possible in this day and age. Prepare to be mystified…

Zcan Wireless Scanner Mouse

It looks just like any plain old mouse, but you can swipe to scan anything and everything you want.

Wireless Scanner Mouse and Scan Pad Set. Scan printed text from books, magazines, newspaper and editable right away on MS Word document

Easy to use, swipe to scan, supporting 199 OCR languages. Scan to Speech and Scan to Translate instantly on iPhone and iPad

Scan table, spreadsheet and direct editing in each individual cell in Excel. Share on Facebook, Twitter, Flickr, and email instantly

OCR identifies foreign languages. Use google translate in software for instant translations. Mac or Windows Compatible. Internal/External WiFi is required.

A4 Scan Pad optimize scan quality with the transparent film. It helps to scan document, receipts, photo, business card, scrap pieces of paper without damaging the original surface. Prefect tool for scanning receipts and old photos. Digitalize and organize receipts for tax filing

Zcan Wireless Scanner Mouse n A4 Scan Pad Set/ Editable in Word Excel/ Read aloud or Google Tra…: $148.90

Just Mobile TENC Case for iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus

We’re not sure how this case magically heals itself from scratches, but it’s a must-have. Here’s a video of the case in action:

Slim transparent design, bevel edges protecting screen and buttons

Fully encompassing fit to protect all sides and corners

Abrasion resistant coating keeping case looking pristine

Flexible material facilitates easy put on and take off

Available in crystal clear, matte clear and matte black.

Just Mobile TENC Case for iPhone 7 Premium Advanced Transparent Full Coverage Super Slim 10x Sc…: $16.85

Just Mobile TENC Case for iPhone 7 Plus Premium Advanced Transparent Full Coverage Super Slim 1…: $29.95



Celluon EPIC Ultra-Portable Full-Size Virtual Keyboard

A keyboard made of lasers? Whatever you say, Marty McFly.

Compatible with any devices with these operating systems: iOS4+, Android 4.0+, Mac OS X 10+, Windows XP+, Blackberry 10 devices.

Bluetooth V3.0, HID Profile Ver 1.0

Built-in Lithium-ion Polymer Battery, Capacity: 660 mAH @ 3.7V

Works on all flat, opaque surface.

Adjustable brightness, sensitivity and sound feedback.

Celluon EPIC Ultra-Portable Full-Size Virtual Keyboard: $97.62

Rocketbook Wave Smart Notebook

This looks like a normal notebook and you can write anything you want on its 80 pages with a normal pen. Then you stick it in the microwave and it comes out blank. Witchcraft!

Introducing the world’s first smart, microwave-to-erase-and-reuse notebook

Download the Rocketbook app for android or iOS

Blast your notes to Google docs, Dropbox, iCloud, Evernote, Box and email

Pop your Rocketbook wave in the microwave to erase and reuse your notebook up to 5 times

Rocketbook Wave Smart Notebook: $27.00

ECOVACS Automatic Window Cleaning Robot

A robot that defies gravity and cleans your windows for you. What will they think of next?

WINBOTs are award-winning window cleaning robots equipped with patented technology, advanced cleaning systems and safety mechanisms.

Uses a high-speed fan motor for strong suction, better stability and deep cleaning.

W850 is one of the smallest robots of the WINBOT series, designed to fit even in small windows (18x26inches) (45x65cm).

Perfectly suitable for frameless windows, uses Ball Sensors to detect the edges of frameless glass, cleans without the risk of falling.

With the Safety Pod and Tether, cleaning high rise windows is safer than ever. 1-year manufacturer’s limited warranty.

ECOVACS Automatic Window Cleaning Robot, Glass Cleaner Tool and Robotic Washer, WINBOT 850: Price too low to display

