5 free iPhone games you should download from the App Store this weekend

Don’t care about basketball? Looking for something else to occupy your time while everyone tunes into March Madness this weekend? If so, you might want to check out this list of five free iPhone and iPad games. While the settings of each game are varied, they’re all action-packed experiences. If you can only download one, I highly recommend Golf Zero, which is a fun take on golf that utilizes bullet time.

Almost A Hero is an RPG clicker game where 9 of the most useless idiots embark on a quest to be slightly less useless idiots.

They say never give a loser an even chance. We say different.

Nine deeply unique and deeply flawed individuals have been chosen for greatness. Heroic, noble, enlightened… Just 3 of the many words they can’t spell. They will set off on an epic journey that will turn them from zeroes to almost heroes. Or dead people. More likely the latter.

Join these 9 zeroes on a quest to become heroes in an ancient land. Train them to learn battle skills, magical powers and which end of a sword is the business end.

In AaH you’ll find quests, secrets to unlock and there’s lots of clicking to do. Yup, it’s a clicker game. Have nearly got what it takes to become almost a hero?