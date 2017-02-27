At $5, our favorite iPhone 7 Plus case just dropped to its lowest price ever

In a perfect world, we would all use our iPhones caseless. Apple’s gorgeous design on the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus deserves to be shown off, not hidden under a bunch of plastic or even leather. Unfortunately, Apple’s latest aluminum iPhones are as slippery as they are sleek, so going “naked” isn’t really an option unless you’re willing to completely throw caution to the wind.

The next best thing to going caseless is using a paper-thin case that doesn’t add any bulk to the phones, but still adds some grip and protects against scratches. And as it turns out, our favorite paper-thin iPhone 7 Plus case — the TOZO Case for iPhone 7 Plus — is on sale right now on Amazon at its lowest price ever.

Here are the highlights from the product page:

[Compatible with iPhone 7 Plus 5.5 inch] 0.35mm Thinnest protect case. Simple, elegant. The iPhone 7 Plus 5.5 inch case features a refined design, Maximum keep your iPhone 7 Plus slim and provide scratch protection.

MATTE FACE – with matte optical texture, anti-glare(reduced reflection),reducing fingerprints or grease buildup.

CAMERA RAISED – Camera hole ring raised protective layer, provide cell phone camera detail protection.

PERFECT FIT – Specially designed for iPhone 7 Plus 5.5 inch, has precise cutouts for speakers, charging ports and buttons.

Warning Tips: This Case is compatible only for iPhone 7 Plus 5.5 inch phones. It does not fit for iPhone 7 4.7 inch phones. TOZO also have same series for iPhone 7 4.7 inch phones. Please search “TOZO iPhone 7 Case” for the related items.

Note that there appears to be a very limited supply available at the $5 price point. Of course even if this seller runs out, this awesome case is well worth the regular price of $8.99 with free Prime shipping.

TOZO Case for iPhone 7 Plus, PP [0.35mm] Ultra-Thin/Slim [Perfect Fit] Thinnest Hard Protect Ca…: $5.00

