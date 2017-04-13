5 devices under $100 that work with Amazon Alexa

Amazon’s virtual personal assistant Alexa came from out of nowhere to basically take over the entire world of tech. Amazon brilliantly lets third-party companies use Alexa for free, giving them an easy way to add voice control to anything and everything they can dream up. The best part is that Alexa is bringing voice control, which was once a feature reserved for premium devices, to a wide range of gadgets that are as affordable as they are useful. With that in mind, we’ve come up with five devices that can all be controlled with Alexa and that each cost less than $100 on Amazon.

The list includes a smart plug that adds Alexa to anything that gets plugged in, a thermostat — yes, there’s finally an Alexa ready thermostat that costs less than $100 — and a smartphone mount for your car that adds Alexa to any phone. Of course, you’ll also want an Alexa speaker for your house to control all the home devices on the list, and the Echo Dot is still the most affordable option out there.

TP-Link Smart Plug

Works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control

Remote Access: Control devices connected to the Smart Plug wherever you have Internet using the free Kasa app on your smartphone

Turn electronics on or off from anywhere with your tablet or smartphone using the free Kasa app (Compatible w/ Android 4.1 or higher & iOS8 or higher)

Use Away-Mode to turn devices on and off at different times to give the appearance that someone is home while you are away

Easy to use and install. Just plug a device into the Smart Plug and connect to your Wi-Fi network. 120VAC Volt Compatible

TP-Link Smart Plug, No Hub Required, Wi-Fi, Control your Devices from Anywhere, Works w/ Amazon…: $29.95

iDevices Thermostat

Customize the temperature of your home from anywhere with the iDevices Thermostat. Use Siri or Alexa voice commands and custom scenes (i.e. “Bedtime”) to make your home cozy when you’re there, and save money when you’re not. Quickly adjust temperatures no matter where you are with the free iDevices Connected app on your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch.

No Hub or Subscriptions – With the iDevices Thermostat, your home’s Wi-Fi and an iPhone device is all you need.

Voice Control – The iDevices Thermostat responds to Siri or Alexa voice commands, letting you control your home without even picking up your phone.

Access Anywhere – Control and monitor the iDevices Thermostat from wherever you are using your iPhone or Android device. No Apple TV needed.

Works with most heating and cooling systems – Requires a common “C” wire

iDevices Thermostat – Wi-Fi Thermostat Works with Apple HomeKit, Android and Amazon Alexa: $83.23

Philips 433706 Hue Lux Starter Kit

Works with Amazon Alexa to support dimming through voice control (hub required, Alexa device and Philips hub sold separately)

Brightness: 750 lumens. Estimated yearly energy cost: 1.08 dollars (based on 3 hours per day, 11C/kwh, costs depend on rates and use)

Life hours: 13.7 years (based on 3 hours per day)

Light appearance: 2200K – 6500K

Energy used: 9 watt (compared to a 50-watt standard incandescent light bulb)

Philips 433706 Hue Lux Starter Kit, 2 Bulbs and 1 Bridge, 60W Equivalent A19 LED, 1st Generatio…: $44.95

Insteon 2244-234 Starter Kit

This kit includes an Insteon Hub and two dimmer modules – the hub allows you to control the two modules from your iOS, Android or Windows device

Automate lights to gently fade on your bedside lamp in the mornings and then automatically turn it off after you’ve left for work.

Insteon Hub expands to control thermostats (compatible with Insteon and Nest Learning Thermostats), light bulbs, ceiling fans, pool pumps (Not compatible with Apple HomeKit)

Insteon Hub allows control of your entire Insteon network from a smartphone or tablet

Insteon 2244-234 Starter Kit, 1 Hub and 2 Dimmer Plugs: $98.89

ZeroTouch Air Vent Car Mount

ZEROTOUCH: The only car mount with voice control and Alexa integration VOICE AND GESTURE INTERFACE: Control your phone with a wave and the sound of your voice. For Alexa skills, simply wave and say “Alexa….”

JUST ASK ALEXA: Wave to activate your phone, then speak as you would with Alexa at home

HANDS-FREE: Text, Calling, Chat, Music, Navigation, Email, and Calendar.

COMPATIBILITY: Smartphones running Android OS 5.0 or later and Bluetooth Smart technology (Android only). Data and mobile plan required

SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS: Data and mobile plan required. For full music functionality, an active account with Spotify, Pandora, Google Play Music, or SoundCloud is required. Not compatible with Amazon Prime Music

MAGNETIC AIR VENT MOUNT: Mount is required to activate the Alexa and voice control app

CUSTOMER SUPPORT: Allow Logitech to demonstrate its focus on customer service. Contact Logitech Customer Support for technical assistance and satisfaction guarantee

ZeroTouch Air Vent Car Mount with Amazon Alexa, for Android Phones 5.0 and above - Black: $59.99

