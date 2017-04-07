5 devices that bring you closer to realizing the dream of controlling everything with Alexa

It’s been a long, long time since we’ve come across anything as universally loved as Amazon Alexa. It makes sense, of course, since it’s such a smart solution. By creating a reliable voice-powered virtual assistant and allowing third-party companies to integrate it into their own devices, Amazon has the perfect recipe for an ecosystem that can expand indefinitely.

That’s the real beauty of Alexa — it’s not limited to just Amazon devices. The Amazon Echo and Echo Dot are fantastic, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to making the most of Alexa. Below, you’ll find five third-party devices we love that all work with Alexa, including our favorite smart lock, our favorite smart thermostat, and a tiny little box that adds Alexa support to devices that don’t have Amazon’s personal assistant built in.

Ecobee3 Thermostat with Sensor

Works with Amazon Alexa for voice control (Alexa device sold separately)

Smart, really smart – intuitively understands when to turn on your heating or cooling equipment based on your home’s unique energy profile, the weather outside, and thousands of other data points to make sure you’re comfortable at all times

Knows you have a life – senses whether anyone’s home and which rooms are occupied, delivering comfort when you’re at home and saving you energy and money when you’re not

Lowers your energy bills – ecobee saves homeowners an average of 23%* annually, paying for itself in energy savings (*Learn more at ecobee.com/savings)

Homekit-enabled Ecobee3 – the world’s first homekit-enabled smart thermostat – is an evolution of our previous Ecobee3 smarter wi-fi thermostat.

Ecobee3 Thermostat with Sensor, Wi-Fi, 2nd Generation, Works with Amazon Alexa: $199.00

ZeroTouch Air Vent Car Mount with Amazon Alexa

ZEROTOUCH: The only car mount with voice control and Alexa integration

VOICE AND GESTURE INTERFACE: Control your phone with a wave and the sound of your voice. For Alexa skills, simply wave and say “Alexa….”

JUST ASK ALEXA: Wave to activate your phone, then speak as you would with Alexa at home

HANDS-FREE: Text, Calling, Chat, Music, Navigation, Email, and Calendar.

COMPATIBILITY: Smartphones running Android OS 5.0 or later and Bluetooth Smart technology (Android only). Data and mobile plan required

SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS: Data and mobile plan required. For full music functionality, an active account with Spotify, Pandora, Google Play Music, or SoundCloud is required. Not compatible with Amazon Prime Music

MAGNETIC AIR VENT MOUNT: Mount is required to activate the Alexa and voice control app

CUSTOMER SUPPORT: Allow Logitech to demonstrate its focus on customer service. Contact Logitech Customer Support for technical assistance and satisfaction guarantee

ZeroTouch Air Vent Car Mount with Amazon Alexa, for Android Phones 5.0 and above - Black: $57.48

Leviton DW6HD-1BZ Decora Smart Wi-Fi 600W Universal LED/Incandescent Dimmer

Works with Amazon Alexa for voice control (Alexa device sold separately, no hub required)

Control your lights from anywhere using the free My Leviton app for iOS and Android, no hub required

Amazon Alexa products provide voice control such as “Alexa, turn living room lights to 33%”

Simplify control of your home – Automate based on time schedule or Sunrise/Sunset, easily group your devices into rooms, and create Lighting scenes

Requires Neutral Wire; Rated for dimmable LED and CFL loads up to 300W and incandescent loads up to 600W;

Facilitates multi-location (3-way) dimming using up to 4 remote units (DD00R-DLZ)

Leviton DW6HD-1BZ Decora Smart Wi-Fi 600W Universal LED/Incandescent Dimmer, No Hub Required, W…: $49.99

August Smart Lock

No more keys: Open your door and control who comes in – all from your August Home smartphone app

Easy install: Attach to the inside of your current deadbolt in minutes. Your home’s exterior is unchanged.

Hands-free access: Auto-unlock when you arrive home. Auto-locks after you’re inside.

Feel secure: Share temporary virtual keys with guests & monitor access with 24/7 in-app activity feed.

Remote access: Control your front door from anywhere from your app. Requires August Connect.

Works with: Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Nest, IFTTT, Wink, Logitech Harmony, Logitech POP, iOS and Android devices

August Smart Lock (2nd Gen) - Keyless home access - Control with Amazon Alexa, Apple Siri, the…: $228.80

TP-Link Smart Plug Mini

Remote Access: Control devices connected to the Smart Plug wherever you have Internet using the free Kasa app on your smartphone

Scheduling: Schedule the Smart Plug to automatically power electronics on and off as needed, like setting lights to come on at dusk or turn off at sunrise

Away Mode: Turns your devices on and off at different times to give the appearance that someone is home

Works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control

Compact design blends into your power outlet without blocking adjacent sockets

TP-Link Smart Plug Mini, No Hub Required, Wi-Fi, Works w/ Amazon Alexa & Google Assistant, Cont…: $34.99

