The 5 best crystal clear cases for your iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus

The iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus are Apple’s two newest iPhones. They also just so happen to be Apple’s best and most stylish iPhones of all time, even though they look mostly like the iPhone 6 and 6s series. Subtle design differences and hot new colors separate the 7 and 7 Plus from the pack, so are you really going to hide those gorgeous devices under an ugly, bulky case?

No, of course you’re not, so grab one or two of the clear cases in this post instead. We’ve covered all the angles, from the thinnest clear soft case in the world to a clear hard case that actually heals itself from scratches. Check out all of your options below.

Reboos Bare Case for iPhone

SLEEK & SLIM – Our 0.3 mm impossibly ultra thin iPhone 7 clear case protects your iPhone without the added bulk; Compatible with iPhone 7 ( 2016) 4.7” inch.

SOFT CLEAR CASE – Feels really good in the hands. Offers precision cut outs for all ports on your iPhone 7. Crystal clear iPhone 7 case to show off your silver, gold, rose gold, black or jet black iPhone.

ANTI-YELLOW COATING – Resists yellowing over time. Prevents that all too common yellowing problem you usually get with other clear cases. 100% transparent. Looks invisible!

CAMERA LIP – Uniquely designed with a 2 mm camera lip to protect your iPhone’s camera from scratches when placed on flat surfaces.

LIFETIME WARRANTY GUARANTEE – Designed from premium quality tpu materials to last a lifetime!

Bare Case for iPhone 7 0.3 mm Ultra Thin Clear Slim Case Soft Flexible with Anti-Yellow Coating…: $9.99

Bare Case for iPhone 7 Plus 0.3 mm Ultra Thin Clear Slim Case Soft Flexible with Anti-Yellow Co…: $10.99



Just Mobile TENC Case for iPhone

Slim transparent design, bevel edges protecting screen and buttons

Fully encompassing fit to protect all sides and corners

Abrasion resistant coating keeping case looking pristine

Flexible material facilitates easy put on and take off

Available in crystal clear, matte clear and matte black

Just Mobile TENC Case for iPhone 7 Premium Advanced Transparent Full Coverage Super Slim 10x Sc…: $24.95

Just Mobile TENC Case for iPhone 7 Plus Premium Advanced Transparent Full Coverage Super Slim 1…: $29.95



Spigen Ultra Hybrid Air Cushion Case for iPhone

For Jet Black iPhone 7, watch the installation video.

Durable yet flexible bumper perfect for a hassle-free application

Raised lips to protect camera and back protection

Mil-Grade Protection with Air-Cushion Technology for all corners

iPhone 7 Case Compatible with iPhone 7 (2016)

Spigen Ultra Hybrid iPhone 7 Case with Air Cushion Technology and Hybrid Drop Protection for iP…: $10.99

Spigen Ultra Hybrid iPhone 7 Plus Case with Air Cushion Technology and Hybrid Drop Protection f…: $10.99



JETech Apple iPhone Case

Designed for Apple iPhone 7 (2016 Model) 4.7 Inch

Made with PC and TPU fusion to offer Full Protection all around the device

All around protection for your device with a Slim Design; Advanced Shock Absorption Technology: Air Cushioned 4 corners

Access to all the controls and features; Perfect cutouts for speakers, camera and other ports

Design It Yourself: Customize option to create a unique case just for you

iPhone 7 Case, JETech Apple iPhone 7 Case Cover Shock-Absorption Bumper and Anti-Scratch Clear…: $9.99

iPhone 7 Plus Case, JETech Apple iPhone 7 Plus Case Cover Shock-Absorption Bumper and Anti-Scra…: $5.99



EasyAcc iPhone Soft TPU Case

Considerate Protection —- Anti-slip property prevents your phone from slipping out of your hand. Raised edges protect your screen from scratches when placed put or in minor falls.

Custom Made for iPhone 7—- Exclusive design reveals the perfect shape of your phone with minimal bulk, and allows easy access to all ports and buttons.

Extended Life Cycle —- Soft and environmentally-friendly TPU material offers you shock-proof protection against drops and extended life circle not only of the phone.

Crystal Clear —- A completely transparent case keeps your original phone design. The inner dotted marks prevent air bubbles and watermarks on the clear back of the phone.

iPhone 7 Case, EasyAcc iPhone 7 Soft TPU Case Crystal Clear Transparent Slim Anti Slip Case Bac…: $7.99

Easyacc Apple iphone 7 Plus Case, iphone 7 Plus Soft TPU Case Crystal Clear Transparent Slim An…: $7.99



