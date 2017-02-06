5 accessories that will make sure you never lose your AirPods

Tens of thousands of people have already managed to get their hands on Apple’s hot new AirPods wireless earbuds, and tens of thousands more are still trying to score a pair. You can buy them right now on Amazon if you don’t mind paying a hefty premium, or you can wait for Apple to finally catch up with demand at some point in the coming months. Once you get a pair of Apple AirPods, however, you’re facing with a difficult decision: You can either use them as-is and risk losing one, or you can snag any of the five accessories listed below to help ensure that you don’t drop or misplace your precious new earbuds.

AirPods Strap, EloBeth for iPhone 7 / iPhone 7 Plus Air Pods Strap White Wire Rope Connector fo…: $6.99

AirPods Strap, Stouch iPhone 7 / 7 Plus Air Pods Sports Strap Wire Rope Connector for Apple Air…: $7.90

[2 Pack] AirPods Strap, Dreamvasion iPhone 7 / 7 Plus Airears Air Pods Sports Wire Rope Connect…: $7.99

Spigen Compact AirPods Strap Never Lose Your AirPods PATENT PENDING iPhone 7 / iPhone 7 Plus Ai…: $9.99

AirRings for Apple Airpods - Exclusive for Apple iPhone 7 / iPhone 7 Plus: $9.99









