These 4K monitors are discounted at Best Buy — from $200

A 4K monitor is a great way of enjoying an enhanced image as you work with more pixels, higher resolutions, and often better colors too. Over at Best Buy, there are some great monitor deals squarely focused on all things 4K. There are dozens of 4K monitors in the sale so the smart move is to hit the button below to see what’s there for yourself. If you want some help though, we’re here. We’ve picked out a few highlights in the sale so take a look for yourself.

Shop the Sale

What to shop for in the Best Buy 4K monitor sale

Samsung makes some of the best monitors around so why not start with the Samsung 28-inch ViewFinity 4K monitor? It’s currently reduced by $150 so it costs just $200. Its IPS panel looks great with AMD FreeSync support effectively eliminating screen tears and stutters. There’s also HDR support which brings with it some great looking colors while wide viewing angles mean it looks great from any perspective.

If you want one of the best 4K monitors, check out the Sony 27-inch Inzone M9 4K monitor which is $200 off so it’s down to $700. It has full array local dimming along with a 144Hz refresh rate, DisplayHDR 600 certification, and HDMI 2.1 variable refresh rate support. Over 95% coverage of the DCI-P3 spectrum mean its use of colors is great too and there’s also 1ms GtG response times. For the avid gamer, it’s a worthy investment to ensure your games look at their best. If you have a PS5 console, connect it and you get features like auto HDR tone mapping and optimized settings.

Another option is being able to buy the Samsung 32-inch M80C Smart Tizen 4K monitor for $400 instead of $700. It looks great as you’d expect from a 4K monitor but it also has the advantage of working as an all-in-one entertainment station so you can watch streaming shows or even stream games without needing to connect it to another device. It’s a great solution for many different situations.

We’ve picked out just a few of the 4K monitor deals that are available at Best Buy right now as part of its 4K monitor sale. It’s a personal choice so there’s no guarantee we’ve highlighted the perfect fit for you which is why we recommend looking at the sale yourself. There’s sure to be something that’s perfect for your situation but bear in mind that the sale is likely to end soon so you’ll need to be quick.

