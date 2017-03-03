4 Reasons to Buy Nintendo Switch (and 7 Reasons Not to)

Nintendo’s Switch is here, a new console that bridges the gap between living room and handheld gaming. It costs $299, and while it doesn’t have the latest and greatest specs, the ability to take a new Zelda and Mario on the go is more than enough to interest fans.

However, reviews of the Switch are fairly mixed. To help you make up your mind, here are the pros and cons to buying the Nintendo Switch at launch.

You should buy Nintendo Switch if…

You love Nintendo’s first-party games. Nintendo is launching the Switch with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and has announced Splatoon 2 for the summer and Super Mario Odyssey for the holiday season. The company is also releasing a “deluxe” version of Mario Kart 8 and is launching a new franchise with Arms, a wacky fighting game featuring warriors with stretching limbs.

Of course, we’re expecting much more of the console’s lifespan. It won’t be surprising to see a new Pikmin, Animal Crossing, Super Smash Bros. and more of the Big N’s legendary franchises on the Switch. We’re still holding out hope for a new F-Zero. One day.

You want to take console games on the go. We’ve seen attempts to try this before, but never has a home console been so portable. Unlike the PlayStation Vita, which could stream games from a PlayStation 3, the Switch has a built-in screen, and its Joy-Con controllers can attach to the sides, making a portable out of your home console. You can play The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on the go and on your couch.

The Joy-Con controllers are fun, but owners are reporting issues. Credit: Sam Rutherford/Tom's Guide More

You import games. The Switch will be region-free, so you should have no problem importing games no matter where they were originally sold. Nintendo has previously been more stringent on this, but it's cool to see the company do away with it. It also means that you should be able to import a console and play American games.

You hate proprietary connectors. Nintendo is usingUSB Type-C to charge the Nintendo Switch, so you’ll be able to replace your cables with ease. It even makes it compatible with USB Type-C power banks for longer battery life on the go.

You may be less interested if…

You want to play third-party games. While Nintendo has an interesting line-up of third party titles coming from the likes of 2K Games, Capcom, EA, Ubisoft and Bethesda, it's not exactly promising. Skyrim is six years old (it launched in 2011 on PC and last-generation consoles), and Minecraft is already on every system under the sun. Just Dance will show up at launch, but that’s not exactly something that induces excitement. A long list of promised titles currently don't have release dates.

