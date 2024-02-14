321 Launch: Space news you may have missed over the past week (Feb. 13)

Launch recap: Live updates from NASA PACE spacecraft launch at Cape Canaveral, Florida

Launch recap: Scroll down for live coverage of the Thursday, Feb. 8, liftoff of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral on NASA's PACE mission.

Red tide, manatees and hurricanes: NASA PACE spacecraft to collect Florida environmental data

Algal bloom and red tide detection and prediction. The health of seagrass beds, a key food source for manatees. Coral reef bleaching. And even hurricane forecasting.

Florida's shallow-water coastlines may be environmentally analyzed in unprecedented detail via NASA's PACE spacecraft, which launched amid cloudy conditions at 1:33 a.m. EST Thursday atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Ax-3 astronauts leave International Space Station in SpaceX Dragon, eye Friday splashdown

The Ax-3 astronauts boarded their SpaceX Dragon crew capsule and undocked from the International Space Station at 9:20 a.m. EST, setting up a Friday morning splashdown off the Daytona Beach coastline.

The four Axiom Space astronauts — who comprise the first all-European private astronaut crew — spent about 18 days living and working aboard the ISS after launching Jan. 18 from pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center.

Ax-3 astronauts splash down in SpaceX Dragon capsule in ocean near Daytona Beach, Florida

The Ax-3 astronauts splashed down in their SpaceX Dragon Freedom capsule amid calm weather conditions Friday morning in the Atlantic Ocean offshore from Daytona Beach.

"Pretty exciting for the crew. I'm sure they're very excited to come home. They've been in space for about 21 days now," Jessie Anderson, a SpaceX production and engineering manager, said during the launch webcast.

Will SpaceX's second Falcon 9 rocket streak across the Space Coast sky by week's end?

Will the second SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket of the week soon streak across the Space Coast sky?

Stay tuned: SpaceX has yet to publicly confirm the time and date of its next Starlink mission from the Cape.

SpaceX Valentine's Day rocket doubleheader to launch moon lander, secret mission from Cape

Love watching rocket launches? A Valentine's Day doubleheader is on tap on the Space Coast, with two SpaceX rockets potentially scheduled to lift off Wednesday within about 16½ hours.

First, a Falcon 9 is slated to launch Intuitive Machines’ lunar lander, Odysseus, on a trek to the moon’s surface. This late-night liftoff is set for no earlier than 12:57 a.m. EST Wednesday from pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center.

